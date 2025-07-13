RCB Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Will Release

They finally won the trophy in IPL 2025.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will head into the IPL 2026 Auction with an aim to bolster their title-winning squad. The men in red and gold finally clinched a trophy by winning the 2025 edition.
RCB finished second in the league stage with nine wins in 14 games. They then defeated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 and the final to lift the coveted title after 17 years. The head coach Andy Flower and the team management will be eyeing back-to-back titles next year.
Here’s a look at the likely RCB released players list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Having won the trophy, RCB will look to retain most of their squad from the previous season. But they might look to offload a few underperformers. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely RCB Released Players List:
–
–
17/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
28/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
RCB will look to retain most of their players that were part of their championship-winning squad. But they could release a few of them. Here’s a look at some of the big players in the expected RCB Released Players List:
RCB had shelled INR 8.75 crore to secure the services of Liam Livingstone for IPL 2025. But the English all-rounder failed to deliver, managing only 112 runs in eight innings at an average of 16 and strike rate of 133. RCB might look to release him and free up the purse.
Lungi Ngidi was the backup pacer in the RCB squad. He played two games in the season, picking 3 for 30 against Chennai Super Kings and 1/51 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although he cost only INR 1 crore, they might want to go for better options.
Rasikh Salam fetched INR 6 crore in the mega auction but RCB played him in only two games. He conceded 70 runs in six overs and bagged one wicket. The 25-year-old pacer is rated highly but hasn’t quite developed yet. Given the price tag, he might be released.
Here’s how the RCB squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara.
Category: Released
Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh.
Captaincy Status
RCB ended their trophy drought under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. They will continue with him as the captain.
READ MORE:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be interested in bringing Cameron Green back into the RCB squad. He played for them in 2024 but missed the previous edition due to injury. Green can fit into the middle order role and offer a seam-bowling option.
Lockie Ferguson was part of the Punjab Kings side in the previous season but could be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He was ruled out due to an injury. RCB can go after him.
Akash Deep played six matches for Lucknow Super Giants but they might let him go. He has good experience and could fit into the RCB side.
Likely released names include Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Salam, and Swapnil Singh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could go for Cameron Green to fill the all-rounder role.
RCB can replace Lungi Ngidi with Lockie Ferguson or Lance Morris.
Akash Deep or Mayank Yadav could be good options if Lucknow Super Giants release them.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.