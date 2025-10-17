Why Josh Hazlewood Might Be Unavailable for RCB in IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) formed one of the most lethal teams in IPL 2025, with most bases covered. Among many performers for the franchise were Josh Hazlewood, who was RCB’s leading wicket-taker in the season. He bowled across phases for the franchise and ensured they consistently got four quality overs.

There was a reason why RCB didn’t run after Mitchell Starc or Kagiso Rabada, and spent a whopping INR 12.50 crore on Hazlewood in the IPL 2025 auction. They knew the quality he brings, and the Australian pacer justified his price tag. However, RCB might be a bit worried about his future prospects, as they build towards continuity.

Why Josh Hazlewood might not play IPL 2026

Josh Hazlewood is among the highly vulnerable pacers in world cricket at the moment. He often requires workload management and skips several bilateral series, especially in T20Is. Even when he plays this format, it’s mostly to get into the groove after an injury.

For instance, Australia have played 32 T20Is since 2024, but Hazlewood has featured in only 17 of them. This year, he missed the five-match series against the West Indies after the Test rubber to manage his workload. Meanwhile, he missed the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a hip issue and hasn’t played all eight Tests either, remaining unavailable for the Sydney Test against India and the Sri Lanka tour.

However, Australia have some intense cricket coming across formats, starting with the India series. From now to the T20 World Cup 2026, they will play non-stop, and Hazlewood is expected to feature in most of them. He has been playing ample cricket since his return to IPL 2025.

RCB might miss Josh Hazlewood’s services

Australian players often prioritise the national team, and Hazlewood is among them. He has struggled to maintain his fitness for a lengthy period, and the gap between the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026 will be minimal. Hence, once the international season ends, he might look to manage his workload and opt out of IPL 2026.

Rewind to 2022, when Hazlewood didn’t return in the initial phase of IPL 2022 after Pakistan Tests and instead returned home, missing a few games. Even then, a similar scenario occurred: a late T20 World Cup 2021, followed by the home Ashes, with another away Test tour to cap it off. His fitness was relatively better compared to the now constant troubles.

Now, Hazlewood hardly goes through a series without injuries. In the last year alone, he has suffered multiple calf strains, hip strains, and shoulder niggles. It’s hard to think his body will go through a period of around five months without any issues, and if it does, Hazlewood might be too drained to endure a two-month IPL.

Then, Australia’s medical department will be more cautious than before about the resources, given the latest injury developments in Pat Cummins and Cameron Green. There’s a World Cup in 2027, and their fast-bowling options are already limited due to ample injury issues. So, even if Hazlewood remains fit and wants to play, they might restrict him from featuring in the league.

If he does play, Hazlewood will likely need to be managed throughout the season and will miss a whole lot of action. RCB might need to start preparing without him already. There are high chances of his unavailability in IPL 2026.

