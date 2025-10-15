How Priorities Shift Could Affect Releases For RCB Before IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

After a title-winning IPL 2025 season, RCB aim to keep their core intact but are likely to make tough calls ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is expected to take place on December 21 in Mumbai, and the buzz around it is already in the air. All ten franchises are busy fine-tuning their auction strategy and finalising their list of retained and released players ahead of the upcoming season.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a dream IPL 2025 season, ending a prolonged 17-year trophy drought. Under the new leadership duo of captain Rajat Patidar and head coach Andy Flower, RCB secured nine wins out of 14 league-stage games. Unlike previous seasons, RCB’s success was not dependent on just one or two players; several players rose to the occasion at different times, with eight players winning the Player of the Match awards. The team also achieved an incredible feat, becoming the first franchise to win all away games in a single IPL season.

Looking ahead, the Bengaluru-based franchise is expected to keep the core intact after a successful campaign, but may have to take some tough calls heading into the IPL 2026 auction later this year. A few underperformers or players who didn’t get opportunities might face the axe as the team management looks to strengthen specific areas.

The Royal Challengers might have some big names on their IPL 2026 released players list. The top-order batters and pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal are almost certain to be retained, but the franchise would rethink a few names who couldn’t justify their price tags or didn’t get a chance.

RCB are also likely to re-evaluate their all-rounder options to achieve a better balance, particularly after the way M Chinnaswamy pitches behaved last season.

Here are potential names they are likely to release:

Liam Livingstone

Lungi Ngidi

Mohit Rathee

Abhinandan Singh

Rasikh Salam

Swapnil Singh

Nuwan Thushara

Most of these players had below-par seasons, while some didn’t feature in any matches. For instance, Livingstone, batting at No. 4, managed 112 runs at an average of just 16 in 10 matches in the IPL 2025. Lungi Ngidi leaked runs at over 10 per over across two matches before leaving the season early for national duty, while Rasikh Dar managed just one wicket in two games. Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, and Swapnil Singh didn’t get a game, while Nuwan Thushara managed a lone wicket in his solitary appearance.

Players whose recent form could help them get retained before the IPL 2026 auction

While RCB must have finalised a list of players they might release, a few of them have been performing well lately. That can influence the team management to revise their strategy. A few of them are still capable of contributing next season.

Liam Livingstone

England’s power-hitting batter Liam Livingstone could be the first name on RCB’s release list. The right-hander managed just 112 runs in 10 matches at a meagre average of 16 in IPL 2025. With Tim David and Romario Shepherd already proving their mettle as finishers, it may be difficult for RCB to justify retaining Livingstone, especially at a huge price tag of ₹8.75 crore.

Livingstone has also fallen out of England’s T20I setup, though he has displayed great form in The Hundred and T20 Blast. Representing Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2025, he smashed 241 runs in eight innings at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 155.48, while also snaring seven wickets at an impressive average of 19.28. In the T20 blast, the 32-year-old amassed 260 runs in seven outings at 52 with a strike rate of 176.87, along with six wickets at an average and 18.33 and a modest economy of 8.25.

His compatriot Jacob Bethell, who impressed in two matches for RCB last season, could serve as a like-for-like replacement. Bethell, who recently led the T20I side against Ireland, became the youngest captain for England across formats.

His left-hand batting and left-arm orthodox spin could solve their middle-order issues. However, Livingstone’s recent form and ability to bowl both off-spin and leg-spin make him a valuable asset.

Lungi Ngidi

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi featured in only two games for RCB, filling the void of Josh Hazlewood, who missed a few matches due to injury. Ngidi had a modest performance as he took four wickets, but conceded runs at a hefty economy rate of 10.12. Despite limited chances, Ngidi has since made a strong case for retention with inspiring performances in South Africa’s colours.

After the IPL 2025, Ngidi played a key role in South Africa’s maiden World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title triumph, taking three-for in the second innings, including the wicket of Steve Smith.

In his last 10 matches, the right-arm pacer has taken at least one wicket on nine occasions. He recently emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against Australia Down Under, claiming seven scalps in two innings, including a fifer, at an average of 10.

Rasikh Salam Dar

RCB started their IPL 2025 campaign with Rasikh Salam Dar, the highest-paid (INR 6 Crore) uncapped player on day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction. However, the young pacer, known for bowling pinpoint Yorkers, failed to live up to the expectations, managing just one scalp in two matches, averaging a hefty 70 and an economy of 11.66.

Despite his underwhelming season, the right-arm pacer has boosted his retention hopes with strong performances in domestic cricket. Making his debut for Baroda in the K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, the 25-year-old took a seven-wicket haul against the KSCA Colts. He first took a four-wicket haul in the first innings, followed by three more scalps in the next. His recent exploits for Baroda will definitely play a big role in reviving his chances for a possible retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

