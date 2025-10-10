Former CSK Player Smashes 14-Ball Fifty as Team Becomes First to Register 200+ Total in T10 League

This also marked the highest in a franchise T10 competition.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, Dwaine Pretorius, led the Vancouver Kings as the team scripted history by becoming the first-ever franchise to cross the 200-run mark in T10 cricket. The Kings achieved the historic feat during the Canada Super 60 clash against Montreal Royal Tigers (MRT) at BC Place in Vancouver, on October 9.

Vancouver Kings create history with 206 in Canada Super 60

The fifth match of the tournament saw the Vancouver Kings lock horns with the Montreal Royal Tigers, who opted to bowl first after winning the toss, a decision that quickly backfired.

New Zealand wicket-keeper Max Chu opened the innings alongside former Pakistan player Nauman Anwar. The duo went full throttle from the word go. The pair added a jaw-dropping 140 runs in just 5.5 overs, before Chu was castled for a 23-ball 82. He reached his fifty off 13 deliveries, hitting six fours and nine sixes.

Moeen Ali, a former CSK player, walked into bat at No.3 and was dismissed for a two-ball duck, bringing South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to the crease. Despite losing his partners, Anwar and Jaskaran Singh, in a short span of time, the CSK captain took charge of the innings.

The right-hand batter smashed Andrew Tye and Brad Currie for four sixes each, reaching his half-century off just 14 balls with a maximum off the final ball of the innings.

The Kings posted a record-breaking 206/4, the highest-ever total in the 10-over match and the tournament. The total proved more than sufficient as they went on to win by a whopping 80 runs, with pacer Baltej Singh starring with a hat-trick.

Highest Totals in T10 Cricket

Vancouver’s 206/4 is now the highest in a franchise T10 competition, surpassing Northern Warriors’ 183/2 against Punjab Legends in the 2018 Abu Dhabi T10.

However, the mark has been breached in other club-based T10 competitions. In the 2019 European Cricket League Final, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (137 off 39 balls) and his compatriot Max O’Dowd (74 off 25 balls) blasted VOC Rotterdam to 222-0 against SG FIndorff EV.

In December 2023, Catalunya Jaguar’s Hamza Saleem Dar hit an outrageous 193 off 43 balls against Sohal Hospitaltet, powering his side to 257-0 in their allotted 10 overs.

