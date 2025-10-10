KKR Pacer Targets BBL Return After Injury Layoff To Stay in Contention for IPL 2026 Auction and T20 World Cup

He suffered a back injury earlier this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Spencer Johnson is hopeful of returning to action in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season after a long injury layoff. He suffered a back injury, the traces of which were visible during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

After feeling pain in his back, Johnson was taken for scans in India, which confirmed a bulging disc on the left side and a stress fracture on the right, which wasn’t as sore at that time. Later, he started feeling better after some time off and was selected for the West Indies series in July, but it gradually became worse, and an MRI scan revealed a big stress fracture.

SEED 🤯



That is genuinely unplayable. What a ball from Spencer Johnson! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/IO4DgdqrC2 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2025

Since then, he has been out of action, with his last competitive game coming in April 2025. While speaking at the BBL kit launch in Melbourne, Spencer stated that he expects to be part of BBL 2025/26 in some capacity, with an eye on the T20 World Cup 2026, his childhood dream.

“Fingers crossed it’s positive, and I’m looking forward to being back in the Big Bash in some capacity. At the minute, it’s just making sure everything I do is getting myself ready for whenever I return – whether it’s T20 World Cup or Big Bash, I’m just making sure I’m ready to go.”

Why Spencer Johnson must recover in time for Australia

This is a crucial phase for someone like Spencer Johnson, who, despite all the talent, hasn’t really performed according to expectations after an initial burst. Then, regular injuries, including the one on his toe last year, haven’t helped him gain rhythm and ample game time either.

ALSO READ:

For him, getting fit and featuring at some stage of the upcoming BBL season remains necessary, for it will only help him be in contention for a T20 World Cup and IPL spot. In T20Is, he has 14 wickets at an average of 17.07 and an economy rate of 8.96 in eight outings, including a five-wicket haul.

At the moment, he has a realistic chance of making it to the subcontinent-bound flight early next year, now that Mitchell Starc has retired and Pat Cummins has back issues, which might force him to manage his workload. Australia will require a left-arm pacer in their squad for variety, and Spencer has the attributes to be a successful white-ball bowler.

Additionally, KKR will release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and performances in the BBL will decide whether he earns a deal for the next season. With injuries and form issues, Spencer might have fallen off the radar in franchise cricket, but a quick recovery followed by an impressive bowling show for the Brisbane Heat will bring him back into reckoning.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.