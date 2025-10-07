Australia Squad for India ODIs and T20Is: Mitchell Starc Returns, Forgotten Former Opener Recalled

Australia squad for the upcoming India series sees Mitchell Starc back in the one-day setup, while Matthew Renshaw has earned a recall. The veteran left-arm quick, who has been managed carefully since the West Indies Test tour, headlines the 15-man ODI squad.

Meanwhile, uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw, who made his Test debut as a 20-year-old in 2016, has been rewarded with a ODI recall after strong domestic and Australia A form. While he has been ODI squads before, Renshaw is yet make his debut. Alongside them, Mitchell Owen and Matt Short also feature as Australia begin reshaping their limited-overs setup ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Details of India Tour of Australia 2025

Mitchell Starc Back in Australia Squad For ODIs

Mitchell Starc is set to play his first international cricket of the summer, having been carefully managed since the West Indies Tests. The left-arm quick, who retired from T20 internationals earlier this year, returns for the three-match ODI series beginning October 19 in Perth. This will be Starc’s first ODI in nearly a year, after having last played against Pakistan in November 2024.

Starc is one of four inclusions to the 15-member Australia squad alongside Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, and allrounder Mitchell Owen. They replace Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen Eye ODI Debuts

For Renshaw, this call-up could finally bring an ODI debut. The left-hander has been in strong form, scoring 305 runs at an average of 50 in last season’s domestic one-day competition for Queensland. His standout performances for Australia A earlier this year – scores of 80, 106, and 62 against Sri Lanka A – pushed him firmly into contention.

Mitchell Owen, on the other hand, offers Australia a power-hitting finisher’s option. The Tasmanian burst onto the radar with a blistering 48-ball hundred in domestic cricket and could fill the void left by Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis’ recent retirements from ODIs.

Australia ODI Squad vs India

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Ins: Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc Outs: Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne

T20I Squad: Inglis and Ellis Return

Selectors also confirmed a 14-man squad for the first two T20Is against India. Josh Inglis is back as wicketkeeper after overcoming a calf strain, while Nathan Ellis returns following the birth of his first child. Alex Carey and Josh Philippe miss out.

Australia’s T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Ins: Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis

Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis Outs: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe

With Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis stepping away from the ODI format, Australia are clearly entering a new phase. The upcoming series against India offers an early glimpse into how the Australia squad might shape up ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Renshaw is expected to anchor the middle order in a role reminiscent of Smith, while Owen and Short could give the finishing punch. Meanwhile, Cameron Green continues to grow into a flexible batting role after his record-breaking 47-ball ODI hundred against South Africa.

Fixtures Against India

ODI Series : Oct 19 (Perth), Oct 23 (Adelaide), Oct 25 (Sydney)

: Oct 19 (Perth), Oct 23 (Adelaide), Oct 25 (Sydney) T20I Series: Oct 29 (Canberra), Oct 31 (Melbourne), Nov 2 (Hobart), Nov 6 (Gold Coast), Nov 8 (Brisbane)

With tickets already sold out for the first two T20Is and India arriving with Shubman Gill as new ODI captain, the contests promise to be high intensity.

India ODI Squad for Australia Series

Shubman Gill was earlier last week named India’s new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The three-match series will also see the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli, who feature as senior batters after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Notable Absentees: Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy, injured Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy, injured Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant Comeback: Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj Emerging Names: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20I Squad for Australia Series

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the T20I side for the five-match series, which features a mix of young batters and experienced bowlers.

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

