India Tour of Australia 2025 — Full Schedule, Squads, Live Updates And Latest News

India tour of Australia 2025 kicks off on October 19, 2025 and runs till November 8, 2025, featuring three ODIs followed by five T20 internationals. It’s a full white-ball tour just ahead of the Ashes.
This series is significant for both sides: Shubman Gill has been appointed India’s new ODI captain, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to international cricket for the first time since March. For Australia, it marks the beginning of a new cycle ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, with Mitchell Starc back in the one-day setup and youngsters like Mitchell Owen in the frame.
Shubman Gill has been handed India’s ODI captaincy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making their much-awaited comeback for the Australia series.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained why India preferred Dhruv Jurel ahead of Sanju Samson for the ODIs in Australia.
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has been sidelined for the India series as he races against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026.
India’s squad announcement raised eyebrows as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag were left out of the white-ball squads.
India chose Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain instead of KL Rahul, highlighting his growing role in the ODI setup.
Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh blasted his maiden T20I hundred against New Zealand ahead of the India series.
Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were notable omissions from the squads for the Australia tour, raising fitness and strategy questions.
Former opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth suggested that Gautam Gambhir may have shown bias in the inclusion of pacer Harshit Rana.
As the ODI leadership debate rages, questions remain over whether Rohit Sharma has been India’s most effective ODI skipper.
Robin Uthappa believes Shubman Gill won’t be India’s all-format captain, tipping Shreyas Iyer to take charge of the T20I side in future.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Format
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 1st ODI
|Oct 19, 2025
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|2:30 PM
|ODI
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 2nd ODI
|Oct 23, 2025
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|2:30 PM
|ODI
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 3rd ODI
|Oct 25, 2025
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|2:30 PM
|ODI
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 1st T20I
|Oct 29, 2025
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|7:15 PM
|T20I
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 2nd T20I
|Oct 31, 2025
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7:15 PM
|T20I
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 3rd T20I
|Nov 2, 2025
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|7:15 PM
|T20I
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 4th T20I
|Nov 6, 2025
|Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast
|7:15 PM
|T20I
|
🇮🇳India vs 🇦🇺Australia — 5th T20I
|Nov 8, 2025
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|7:15 PM
|T20I
📝 Key Notes:
📝 Key Notes:
Fans can purchase tickets for the India vs Australia 2025–26 series through official ticketing partners in Australia. Cricket Australia’s online ticket portal offers access to all matches across Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane. In addition, leading stadium partners such as Ticketek and Ticketmaster are handling sales for fixtures at venues like the MCG, SCG and Perth Stadium.
General public sales are already live, with high demand expected for marquee games in Melbourne and Brisbane. For fans seeking premium matchday experiences, a limited number of hospitality and travel packages are also available, combining stadium seating with exclusive access and add-on services.
Given the popularity of India tours, tickets are selling quickly. Supporters are advised to secure their seats well in advance to avoid disappointment.
The three-match ODI series begins on October 19, 2025 at Perth Stadium, followed by games in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25.
India and Australia will play a five-match T20I series from October 29 to November 8, across Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane.
Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s new ODI captain for this tour, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain.
The T20I team will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill also part of the squad.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to international cricket after a break, featuring in the ODI squad for the first time since March 2025.
Rishabh Pant continues to recover from injury and was not included in India’s white-ball squads for this tour.
Ravindra Jadeja was not selected for the Australia series, with India opting for other all-rounders like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is unavailable after undergoing wrist surgery, while Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis have retired from ODIs and T20Is.
Fans in India can watch the series live on the Star Sports TV network, with streaming available on JioCinema.
Tickets are available through Cricket Australia’s official ticket portal and authorized partners like Ticketek and Ticketmaster, depending on the venue.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag were among the big names left out of the squads for the Australia tour.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Dhruv Jurel’s keeping and finishing skills earned him the nod ahead of Samson.
The selectors handed Shreyas Iyer the ODI vice-captaincy, signalling their trust in him as a long-term leadership option, despite KL Rahul’s experience.
Hardik Pandya is not available for the tour due to injury, leaving India to look at other all-round options.
Pat Cummins has been rested from the white-ball series to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes and the upcoming Test season.
Glenn Maxwell recently underwent wrist surgery and is unavailable for the India series. He is expected to return ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The series is spread across eight venues in Australia, covering every state and territory for the first time in men’s internationals.
Yes, this hub will be updated after every match with the latest scores, results, and reports.
