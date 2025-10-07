India Tour of Australia 2025 — Full Schedule, Squads, Live Updates And Latest News

India tour of Australia 2025

India tour of Australia 2025 kicks off on October 19, 2025 and runs till November 8, 2025, featuring three ODIs followed by five T20 internationals. It’s a full white-ball tour just ahead of the Ashes.

This series is significant for both sides: Shubman Gill has been appointed India’s new ODI captain, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to international cricket for the first time since March. For Australia, it marks the beginning of a new cycle ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, with Mitchell Starc back in the one-day setup and youngsters like Mitchell Owen in the frame.

Ind vs Aus 2025 — Latest Updates And News From Series

Why is Marnus Labuschagne not in Australia’s ODI squad vs India? (Oct 7, 2025)

Marnus Labuschagne has been left out of Australia’s ODI squad for the upcoming India series, with selectors preferring younger batting options. Despite being a regular feature in recent years, he misses this tour. 👉 Read More

Gill named ODI captain, Rohit & Kohli return (Oct 4, 2025)

Shubman Gill has been handed India’s ODI captaincy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making their much-awaited comeback for the Australia series.

Ajit Agarkar on Dhruv Jurel over Sanju Samson (Oct 4, 2025)

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained why India preferred Dhruv Jurel ahead of Sanju Samson for the ODIs in Australia.

Maxwell ruled out after surgery (Oct 4, 2025)

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has been sidelined for the India series as he races against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag omitted (Oct 5, 2025)

India’s squad announcement raised eyebrows as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag were left out of the white-ball squads.

Shreyas Iyer named ODI vice-captain (Oct 4, 2025)

India chose Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain instead of KL Rahul, highlighting his growing role in the ODI setup.

Mitchell Marsh continues hot form (Oct 1, 2025)

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh blasted his maiden T20I hundred against New Zealand ahead of the India series.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja missing from squads (Oct 4, 2025)

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were notable omissions from the squads for the Australia tour, raising fitness and strategy questions.

Gambhir accused of favouritism in selection (Oct 6, 2025)

Former opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth suggested that Gautam Gambhir may have shown bias in the inclusion of pacer Harshit Rana.

Opinion – Is Rohit India’s best ODI captain? (Oct 2, 2025)

As the ODI leadership debate rages, questions remain over whether Rohit Sharma has been India’s most effective ODI skipper.

Uthappa predicts future captaincy moves (Oct 6, 2025)

Robin Uthappa believes Shubman Gill won’t be India’s all-format captain, tipping Shreyas Iyer to take charge of the T20I side in future.

🗓️ India tour of Australia 2025 — Full Fixtures

India tour of Australia 2025–26 — Fixtures & Schedule Tip: swipe ↔ on mobile Match Date Venue Time (IST) Format 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 1st ODI Oct 19, 2025 Perth Stadium, Perth 2:30 PM ODI 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 2nd ODI Oct 23, 2025 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2:30 PM ODI 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 3rd ODI Oct 25, 2025 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2:30 PM ODI 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 1st T20I Oct 29, 2025 Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:15 PM T20I 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 2nd T20I Oct 31, 2025 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7:15 PM T20I 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 3rd T20I Nov 2, 2025 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 7:15 PM T20I 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 4th T20I Nov 6, 2025 Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast 7:15 PM T20I 🇮🇳 India vs 🇦🇺 Australia — 5th T20I Nov 8, 2025 The Gabba, Brisbane 7:15 PM T20I All dates are tentative and subject to change. Times shown in IST.

🇮🇳 India ODI Squad vs Australia 2025

Shubman Gill (c)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (wk)

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Siraj

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

📝 Key Notes:

Rohit and Kohli return to action after a long break.

Gill takes over ODI captaincy, adding to his role as a long-term leader.

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh strengthen the pace attack.

🇮🇳 India T20I Squad vs Australia 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Abhishek Sharma

Shubman Gill

Tilak Varma

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jitesh Sharma

Varun Chakaravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Sanju Samson

Rinku Singh

Washington Sundar

📝 Key Notes:

Suryakumar leads the T20I side with Gill playing dual roles across formats.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the bowling unit.

A strong middle-order mix of Tilak, Rinku and Dube adds balance.

Complete T20I squad for the Australia series 🇮🇳 ⚔️ 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/BYI4M3VqFw — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) October 4, 2025

🇦🇺 Australia ODI Squad vs India 2025

Mitchell Marsh (c)

Xavier Bartlett

Alex Carey

Cooper Connolly

Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan Ellis

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Mitchell Owen

Matthew Renshaw

Matthew Short

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

📝 Key Notes:

Mitchell Starc returns to ODIs.

Matthew Renshaw and Mitchell Owen in line for debuts.

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis have retired, ushering in a rebuild phase.

🇦🇺 Australia T20I Squad (First 2 Games) vs India 2025

Mitchell Marsh (c)

Sean Abbott

Xavier Bartlett

Tim David

Ben Dwarshuis

Nathan Ellis

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Matthew Kuhnemann

Mitchell Owen

Matthew Short

Marcus Stoinis

Adam Zampa

📝 Key Notes:

Josh Inglis returns after injury, Nathan Ellis also recalled.

Marcus Stoinis continues as a key all-rounder.

Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell are absent from this squad.

📺 Where to Watch India vs Australia 2025-26 Live

India: Star Sports Network, JioCinema (streaming)

Star Sports Network, JioCinema (streaming) Australia: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: Willow TV

Willow TV Global OTT: Matches expected on OTTplay Premium (aggregating SonyLIV, FanCode, JioHotstar).

🎟️ Where to Get Tickets for India Tour of Australia 2025

Fans can purchase tickets for the India vs Australia 2025–26 series through official ticketing partners in Australia. Cricket Australia’s online ticket portal offers access to all matches across Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane. In addition, leading stadium partners such as Ticketek and Ticketmaster are handling sales for fixtures at venues like the MCG, SCG and Perth Stadium.

General public sales are already live, with high demand expected for marquee games in Melbourne and Brisbane. For fans seeking premium matchday experiences, a limited number of hospitality and travel packages are also available, combining stadium seating with exclusive access and add-on services.

Given the popularity of India tours, tickets are selling quickly. Supporters are advised to secure their seats well in advance to avoid disappointment.

Why India Tour Of Australia 2025 Matters

For India, it’s a transition tour : Gill’s captaincy, Rohit-Kohli returns, and youngsters like Nitish Kumar Reddy staking their claim.

: Gill’s captaincy, Rohit-Kohli returns, and youngsters like Nitish Kumar Reddy staking their claim. For Australia, it’s about building the post-Smith/Maxwell/Stoinis era , with Starc and Hazlewood leading a refreshed bowling attack.

, with Starc and Hazlewood leading a refreshed bowling attack. Matches spread across all eight Australian states and territories — the first time men’s internationals are staged this way.

Reports 🚨



BCCI decided to make Shubman Gill the ODI captain after the Oval win. 🇮🇳✅



(Via- Times of India) pic.twitter.com/FFTW8z7fsI — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) October 5, 2025

FAQ – India Tour Of Australia 2025

When is the India vs Australia 2025 ODI series?

The three-match ODI series begins on October 19, 2025 at Perth Stadium, followed by games in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25.

How many T20Is will India play on this tour?

India and Australia will play a five-match T20I series from October 29 to November 8, across Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Who is India’s captain for the ODI series?

Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s new ODI captain for this tour, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain.

Who will lead India in the T20I series?

The T20I team will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill also part of the squad.

Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing Australia series?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to international cricket after a break, featuring in the ODI squad for the first time since March 2025.

Why is Rishabh Pant not playing in the Australia series?

Rishabh Pant continues to recover from injury and was not included in India’s white-ball squads for this tour.

Is Ravindra Jadeja part of the India ODI squad?

Ravindra Jadeja was not selected for the Australia series, with India opting for other all-rounders like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Which Australian players are missing the India series?

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is unavailable after undergoing wrist surgery, while Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis have retired from ODIs and T20Is.

Where can fans watch Ind vs Aus 2025 live in India?

Fans in India can watch the series live on the Star Sports TV network, with streaming available on JioCinema.

How can fans buy tickets for the India vs Australia 2025 series?

Tickets are available through Cricket Australia’s official ticket portal and authorized partners like Ticketek and Ticketmaster, depending on the venue.

Who are the notable omissions from India’s squad?

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag were among the big names left out of the squads for the Australia tour.

Why was Dhruv Jurel preferred over Sanju Samson?

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that Dhruv Jurel’s keeping and finishing skills earned him the nod ahead of Samson.

Why is Shreyas Iyer vice-captain instead of KL Rahul?

The selectors handed Shreyas Iyer the ODI vice-captaincy, signalling their trust in him as a long-term leadership option, despite KL Rahul’s experience.

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing the Australia series?

Hardik Pandya is not available for the tour due to injury, leaving India to look at other all-round options.

Why is Pat Cummins not playing the India series?

Pat Cummins has been rested from the white-ball series to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes and the upcoming Test season.

Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing the India series?

Glenn Maxwell recently underwent wrist surgery and is unavailable for the India series. He is expected to return ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

How many venues will host matches in this tour?

The series is spread across eight venues in Australia, covering every state and territory for the first time in men’s internationals.

Will results and scores be updated here?

Yes, this hub will be updated after every match with the latest scores, results, and reports.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.