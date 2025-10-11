Rohit Sharma Allegedly Breaks Lamborghini With a Sweep Shot While Training at Shivaji Maidan Park Before Australia Tour [WATCH].

It was a ferocious shot in a typical Rohit style.

Rohit Sharma has been training hard ahead of the Australia tour and was recently seen working with former India coach Abhishek Nayar at Shivaji Maidan Park. One notable incident from the session went viral when he broke one of the cars just outside the park with his sublime stroke play and power.

While practising a range of sweep shots, one slog sweep came from the middle of his bat and flew out of the ground, disappearing from the camera’s sight. The ball went on to hit a car parked just outside, with people claiming it damaged some part of the vehicle.

As heard in the video, those following Rohit’s batting in the park confirmed it was his own car, a Lamborghini, in which he came to practice. Later, the former Indian captain was seen pointing towards it, probably asking one of his staff members to check what happened to his royal car.

Rohit Sharma's sweep shot ended up breaking his own Lamborghini Urus.





It was indeed a ferocious shot in a typical Rohit style and had enough elevation to clear everything on the ground and go all the way through. What this confirms is that he has been in good nick despite being away from action since IPL 2025.

Why Rohit Sharma must make a statement with his bat on Australia tour

The last year or so has been tricky for Rohit Sharma, who was recently removed as ODI captain ahead of the Australia series. He has retired from T20Is and Tests, and his demotion in the 50-over format confirms how the selectors are analysing his case.

There are obvious chatters around Rohit’s age, as he will be more than 40 by the next World Cup and might not be as sharp with his reflexes. So, India have started preparing for the event by announcing Shubman Gill as captain and Shreyas Iyer as his deputy.

With Rohit Sharma celebrating his 33rd birthday today, let's rewind to 2016 when he whacked an unbeaten 171 at the WACA. pic.twitter.com/dv7PpvAcD9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 30, 2020

That suggests Rohit might not be in their plans, and one mediocre series will ensure the selectors have enough reasons to look beyond him. He wants to contribute to the next World Cup, but the management’s thought process is understandable, for they don’t want to take any risk if his form drops.

So, the upcoming Australia ODIs are very crucial for Rohit Sharma if he wants to remain in contention and not lose his spot in the only format he features in. Only runs will help him now that he is no longer the leader of the side.

