Why India Still Need Ravindra Jadeja Over Axar Patel in World Cup 2027.

Axar has been good, but Jadeja still offers more as an ODI player.

One major omission from India’s ODI squad for the Australia series was Ravindra Jadeja. The selectors preferred Axar Patel and reasoned that they won’t need many spinners Down Under, even though Jadeja remains in plans. That confirms the team management sees Axar ahead in the pecking order in ODIs.

Both were part of the Champions Trophy, where more spinners were required. But with the next World Cup in South Africa, where conditions won’t demand an extra spinner, Axar might get the nod. However, Jadeja has done nothing wrong to get dropped.

Why Axar Patel was chosen over Ravindra Jadeja for Australia ODIs

It’s not as simple, really, and the call to have Axar Patel as a lead all-rounder in the spin department might have certain layers. One reason can be to allow Ravindra Jadeja to focus on the longest format, where the team has been in transition. Then, he also had injury issues, and they don’t want him to miss Tests at all.

Recency bias also plays a role in selection, even if the selectors deny it. Axar did reasonably well in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. So, they want to maintain the continuity and reward him with an ODI spot.

With age on his side, Axar is seen as a long-term prospect, and the management has emphasised bringing fresh ideas before the next World Cup. That was a reason to remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy. That was why they moved on from Mohammed Shami and brought in bowlers like Harshit Rana, who can generate extra bounce and provide ample batting value in the lower order.

Who should India back for World Cup 2027?

Despite being left-arm spinners, both offer distinct value and are specialised in their roles. As a bowler, Jadeja might still be better than Axar, at least in ODIs. In fact, his bowling has been in the best state in this format, and he has developed more as a wicket-taker.

Since 2023, Jadeja has 42 wickets at an average of 26.61 and an economy rate of 4.45 in 30 innings, including a five-wicket haul. In contrast, between 2019 and 2022, he averaged 57.85 and conceded 5.11 runs per over in 26 outings. That shows how much he has improved as a wicket-taker.

Meanwhile, Axar averages 41.52 and concedes 4.66 runs per over since 2023. That suggests Jadeja has been on both aspects: wicket-taking and run-controlling. Axar still brings control, but his counterpart provides control and higher wicket chances simultaneously in the middle overs.

Even in general, Jadeja’s bowling skills remain higher than Axar’s, irrespective of the format. Now, the pitches in South Africa won’t have enough assistance for spinners, and India will need someone who doesn’t rely on the tracks to bring breakthroughs. That’s where Jadeja’s value increases because he, with Kuldeep Yadav, will ensure wickets come more often, unlike with Axar, who, at best, can provide economical overs on non-helpful surfaces.

Sure, Axar’s bowling skills have improved, and he has slowly developed better bowling smarts regarding lengths and pace variations. Still, Jadeja remains a better option, at least for the next World Cup. If Kuldeep Yadav has a bad day, India will still have higher chances of middle-over wickets if Jadeja plays.

How Jadeja is more suited as a batter in the ODI setup

In the current setup, whoever plays will bat at No.7. That role will require more pace hitting, where Jadeja is slightly better than Axar, who is more of a spin-hitter. In the Champions Trophy, India could utilise that value in patches, but the role will require a pace-hitter in South Africa.

The pitches, in general, will ensure that bowlers bowl slightly shorter lengths, and pace will be a more dominating factor throughout. Since 2023, Jadeja has struck at 86.61 and hit a boundary every 11.04 deliveries, compared to Axar’s 67.67 and 16.50, respectively. Even in general, Jadeja is more suited to death overs than Axar – the former has faced around 39.25% of his balls compared to the latter’s 20.72% in this phase since 2023.

Not to forget, India will have Hardik Pandya at No.6, and he requires a cushion due to his regressed pace-hitting. His problems will exacerbate in South Africa, where bowlers will consistently bowl hard lengths, and if Axar plays, the lower order becomes one-dimensional. In Jadeja, India give a pace-hitter around Hardik to maximise his full strength.

In Tests, Jadeja, who was already brilliant, has recently touched newer heights as a batter. Nothing suggests his batting has regressed, and he might be in the best state with his batting skills. Axar can be in the squad, but India can’t afford to look beyond Jadeja just yet.

