Concerns Over ‘Team Culture’ Cost Rohit Sharma India ODI Captaincy: Reports

Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match when India last played an ODI.

Snubbing Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy has sparked debates among the fans and cricket pundits alike. Adding fuel to the matter, a media report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to strip Rohit from the helm as it feared that the former skipper would disrupt the ‘team culture’.

After succeeding Rohit Sharma in Test cricket earlier this year, Shubman Gill has replaced the 38-year-old as India’s ODI captain. Gill’s first assignment as the ODI captain will be the upcoming three-match series against Australia later this month.

Captaincy change linked to ‘team culture’

While announcing the India squad for the Australia tour, the Chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, stated that it was “practically impossible” to have three different captains across formats. With the ODI World Cup 2027 in sight, the selectors reportedly felt it was the right time to promote vice-captain Shubman Gill in the format.

However, according to the Times of India report, the selectors didn’t want Rohit to exert too much control over things his own way, fearing that it could have a negative impact, though he now plays in only one format, which has been played the least in recent years.

“A player of Rohit’s stature in a leadership role would have meant he would get to drive his philosophy in the dressing room. But with him playing only in ODIs, a format which is played the least, it could have disturbed the team culture,” the report read.

ALSO READ:

Did Gautam Gambhir play a role in stripping Rohit Sharma of ODI captaincy?

The report also spoke about the participation of head coach Gautam Gambhir in team selection matters.

“Gambhir had taken a back seat in Tests and ODIs in the first six months of his assignment, but the debacles against New Zealand and Australia prompted him to take charge more firmly,” the source added.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli, who have already retired from Tests and T20Is, will feature under Gill’s captaincy in Australia, with uncertainty over their presence in the next ODI World Cup. The reports added that Gambhir and Agarkar both wanted to avoid a potential leadership crisis if the senior players’ form suddenly dipped.

“They understand that it will be tough for both Rohit and Kohli to be at their peak after two years, given that they are in their late 30s. They didn’t want to be caught off guard if Rohit or Kohli’s form dipped suddenly. It would have created chaos in the leadership group,” the BCCI source said.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Kohli displayed sublime form in their last appearances in India colours during the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit (76 off 83 balls) was Player of the Match in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final. Kohli emerged as India’s second leading run-getter of the tournament with 218 runs at 54.50. However, both stalwarts have not played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025, raising questions over their current form.

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin on October 19 in Perth, while the second ODI is slated for October 23 in Adelaide. The three-match series will conclude on September 25 in Sydney.

After the ODI series, India will play five T20Is Down Under, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.