Pat Cummins out of 1st Ashes Test in Perth: What Australia’s Likely Playing XI Looks Like

He will also miss the upcoming ODI and T20I matches against India.

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to miss the 1st Test of the Ashes in Perth and may be ruled out for the whole series after new scans revealed his back stress injury has not completely healed.

According to Code Sports, the Australian Test captain is unlikely to play in the opening match of the much-awaited five-Test series against England, with reports indicating he may not be available for selection.

The Ashes is set to begin on November 21 in Perth, but there is uncertainty over Pat Cummins’ availability as he has not yet resumed bowling. The fast bowler is still recovering from a stress injury in his lower back and is focusing on rest and rehabilitation.

The 32-year-old has already missed the recent white ball series against South Africa and New Zealand and will also sit out the upcoming ODIs and T20Is against India.

Cricket Australia has not provided an update on his recovery but has also not ruled him out of the first Test, leaving his participation still in doubt.

Pat Cummins last played during Australia’s three Test series win over West Indies in July. If he is not fit to play, Scott Boland is expected to replace him in the pace attack with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Boland has been in great form and even took a hat trick in his last Test appearance.

Australia Likely Playing XI for Perth Test

If Cummins is unavailable, Steve Smith is likely to captain the side again. He has led the team on several occasions since Cummins became Test captain in November 2021.

For the first Ashes Test in Perth, Australia are expected to go with a settled lineup. Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas will open the innings, followed by Cameron Green at number three. Smith will bat at four, Travis Head at five, and Beau Webster at six. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will come in at seven to add depth to the batting order.

The bowling attack will likely have three fast bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland, with Nathan Lyon as the only spinner, giving Australia a balanced attack for Perth. Australia can also use Cameron Green and Beau Webster as extra pacers, and Travis Head can contribute some spin as well.

Australia Likely XI for Perth Test: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

