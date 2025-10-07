Sheffield Shield: Tracking Performances of Every Australia Test Player and Fringe Stars Ahead of Ashes 2025

We track the performances of all Australian hopefuls and fringe players.

The Sheffield Shield 2025/26 saw a cracking start, with several Ashes 2025 hopefuls featuring across various units. While some contenders for Australia stepped up and showcased their superior skills, a few close to selection failed to make an impression.

This is still an early stage, and it will be harsh to judge them, but selectors will still consider these performances while selecting the squad. Obviously, all of them will get a few more chances, but that is for the future.

We track the performances of all Australian hopefuls and fringe players in the first round of the Sheffield Shield.

Sam Konstas

One of the many disappointments in the initial round of the Sheffield Shield was Sam Konstas, who registered scores of 4 & 14. His issues with the incoming deliveries came to the fore again, and he was also dismissed playing a loose drive away from his body once. On tricky pitches, like the one in this game, his expertise remains underwhelming, and selectors will surely keep this in mind.

Nathan Lyon

While playing for New South Wales, Nathan Lyon did well on a pitch, mainly assisting fast bowlers. In the first innings, he grabbed a solitary wicket while conceding 50 runs, and in the second innings, he again picked up a wicket for 49 runs. He impressed with his batting ability, though, especially in the second innings, where he scored a fighting 40.

Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has been out of the Test side for a while now, and his returns in the opening round are unlikely to grab eyeballs. He registered scores of 10 & 3 and was mostly underwhelming. He would need to turn around big time to present a case for the marquee series.

Has Cameron Bancroft just fallen to the luckiest unluckiest dismissal? 🤔 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/4ANe58Ey2Y — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 5, 2025

Cameron Green

Cameron Green’s biggest positive was returning to bowling, and he registered figures of 1/13 in four overs. As a batter, he was mostly unimpressive, with scores of 19 & 24. Most of his team’s batters failed due to a difficult batting pitch.

Second ball wicket! Welcome back to bowling Cameron Green 🔥 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/DnRBdgebgT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 5, 2025

Joel Paris

Joel Paris was mostly accurate with the ball in limited bowling. In the first innings, he picked up one wicket for 28 runs in 14 overs, bowling immaculate lines and lengths to stifle the batters. Later, in the second innings, he suffered a left hamstring injury and bowled only a solitary over before going off the field.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly was among the most impressive bowlers in this round. He had figures of 2/55 & 5/43 across two innings and was vital in keeping a strong New South Wales’ batting unit quiet. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain, but Kelly again showed why he is among the best bowlers in the circuit.

Corey Rocchiccioli

On a pitch, assisting fast bowlers, Corey Rocchiccioli’s role was to provide control from his end, and he aced this role. He ended with figures of 1/40 in 15 overs and 2/54 in 17.3 overs across two innings, showing great control over his lines and lengths. Rocchiccioli also scored a vital 28 while batting at No.11 in the first innings to help Western Australia get near the opponent’s first-innings score.

Jake Weatherald

Jake Weatherald has been the most consistent domestic batter for Australia since last year. He has continued his good run to start the Sheffield Shield, with scores of 67 & 57 against Queensland. At a time when other openers failed to make an impact, Weatherald has stepped up at the right time and can get ahead in the race soon if he continues this form.

Jackson Bird

Maybe it’s too late to recall Jackson Bird in the national setup, but he has continued featuring in First Class cricket regardless. However, he had an unimpressive start, ending without any wickets in 23 overs. He will look to improve his returns as the competition moves forward.

Matthew Renshaw

Matthew Renshaw gave a timely reminder of his capabilities with a magnificent ton for Queensland. He scored 128 runs while opening the innings and has surely put himself in firm contention for the Ashes 2025. Earlier today, he was recalled for the ODI series, suggesting he might be on the radar for a Test return too.

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was another batter among the runs in the opening round of the Sheffield Shield. Opening the innings, he compiled 69 runs and formed a vital stand with Renshaw. There were doubts over his form and age, but this knock must have relieved the selectors.

Marnus Labuschagne

If there was any way to make a statement for Marnus Labuschagne, it was by playing a big knock, and he did it. The right-hand batter scored 160 runs in his only innings, which couldn’t have been more timely, given the likes of Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney failed. He was dropped for the West Indies series, but he has a better technique than Konstas, and the selectors will surely notice it.

Marnus Labuschagne almost threw it away on 98 🤯



But the Queensland skipper survived to make a century and send a big Ashes statement to Aussie selectors.



DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/P1W94sAI23 pic.twitter.com/23ICFN2hxQ — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) October 6, 2025

Michael Neser

It’s amazing how Michael Neser is always there and among the wickets and still doesn’t get enough games. He started the Shield season on a high note, grabbing four and two wickets in the first and second innings, respectively. If Pat Cummins isn’t fit, he should surely get a look in, and this performance must have served as an example of his superior skills.

Mitchell Swepson

Mitchell Swepson is among the few quality wrist spinners in Australia’s domestic arena. He was again accurate and showed his vast experience, with spells of 2/66 & 0/39. He also made a handy 29 in the lower order.

Nathan McSweeney

Among the biggest disappointments in the opening round was Nathan McSweeney. Playing for South Australia, he scored 0 & 6 while batting at No.3. This won’t send a good message to the selectors, who already see Konstas ahead in the pecking order.

South Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney has missed out on another chance to push his Ashes case on day 3 of the Shield clash against Victoria. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZrzMiru455 — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 6, 2025

Campbell Kellaway

Campbell Kellaway made a false start to the Sheffield Shield. He was dismissed on a two-ball duck before he scored 40 in the second innings. He would have liked to contribute more with the willow.

Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris can count himself unlucky not to play more for Australia, but doors have not completely shut yet. He started the season with a brilliant 61 on a tricky surface but fell for a mere 13 in the next dig. However, he will look to build on and keep pushing with consistent runs in the competition.

Fergus O’Neill

Few speedsters have been as consistent as Fergus O’Neill in recent seasons. However, he made a quiet start in the opening round of the Sheffield Shield, registering figures of 0/58 & 0/43. He made handy contributions with the bat, though, scoring 64 & 33*, which eventually proved to be match-winning runs.

Scott Boland

Scott Boland didn’t have the kind of impression expected in the opening round. In the first innings, he took two wickets for 53 runs, and in the second innings, he got a solitary for 16 runs. He will look to redeem himself and return with a stronger performance next time.

