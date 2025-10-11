Who Will Feature in CSK Release List? Last Minute Form Could Save These 3 Players Ahead of IPL Retention Deadline

CSK had several underperformers last season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the worst-performing team in IPL 2025, ending at the bottom of the points table. As the IPL 2026 retention deadline nears, they are likely to release a lot of players and build a fresh squad. They had several underperforming names last season.

During the IPL 2025 auction, CSK adopted a familiar tactic and went for experienced players, a move that didn’t work. Their experienced ones failed massively, and their strategy backfired after reaping rewards all these years. Those performing were mostly the younger ones, which indicates what their next auction planning will look like.

Who will CSK release on the IPL 2026 retention deadline?

Chennai Super Kings must have several big names on their list to release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. There’s a massive possibility of them releasing the most players, given the number of underperformers in their lineup. Among the big names are Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, and Gurjapneet Singh.

Likely CSK Released Players List

Rahul Tripathi

Rachin Ravindra

Deepak Hooda

Vijay Shankar

Andre Siddarth

Devon Conway

Jamie Overton

Shreyas Gopal

Gurjapneet Singh

Mukesh Choudhary

Most of them remained unimpressive, and a few didn’t get a chance to play. For instance, Tripathi could only score 55 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 96.49 in five innings, including a best of 23, in IPL 2025. Similarly, Rachin and Conway averaged less than 30 and struck around 130s.

Sam Curran was expensive and couldn’t contribute much with the willow either. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar were horribly out of form. Their overall T20 record doesn’t inspire enough confidence either.

The likes of Shreyas Gopal and Andre Siddarth didn’t get any games. Gurjapneet was injured midway. CSK will look to remove them and get the maximum budget to get a few quality players for the next edition.

Players whose recent form could help them get retained before IPL 2026 auction

While CSK must have finalised a list of players they might release, a few of them have been performing well lately. That can influence the team management to revise their strategy. A few of them are still capable of contributing next season.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran enjoyed a fine The Hundred 2025 following poor performances in the IPL. He scored 238 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 176.29 in eight outings, including two fifties. Additionally, he took 12 wickets at 19.83 runs apiece in nine innings.

He was also in fine form in the T20 Blast, snaring 21 wickets at an average of 18.47 in 14 innings. Later, Curran also bowled well in two T20Is against South Africa, showing improved variations with the ball. Hence, CSK might look to keep him, especially since a few other options will be available in the all-rounder department.

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton wasn’t utilised wisely in IPL 2025 and might be released. However, he showed his value with the ball in The Hundred 2025, where he took a wicket every 21.37 runs. Even as a batter, Overton struck at 184.21.

From there, he carried his form against Ireland, where he snared two wickets for 17 runs in the latest match. If CSK are planning to release Curran, they should stick with Overton because he can bowl hard lengths in the middle overs and give at least two overs consistently. Additionally, he is a ferocious hitter of the ball and can whack pacers on nice batting decks in IPL.

Vijay Shankar

After enduring a tough IPL 2025, Vijay Shankar bounced back strongly and churned out consistent all-round shows in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. He scored 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and a strike rate of 153.98 in nine innings, including a fifty. Furthermore, he grabbed 10 wickets at an average of 23.90 in nine outings, with a best of 3/23.

He has always been a decent player, but his form was tepid during the IPL. However, his TNPL performances suggest there might be room to give him another chance next season. These numbers still don’t warrant a retention, but CSK will surely think before releasing a local Chennai player.

