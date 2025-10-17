With Alex Carey, Josh Inglis Out, Forgotten RCB Player Will Keep Wickets For Australia vs India in the 1st ODI

India's white-ball tour of Australia will kickoff on October 19 in Perth.

India’s white-ball tour of Australia will kickoff with the three-match ODI series, starting on October 19 in Perth. As two of the team’s frontline wicketkeeping options, Alex Carey and Josh Inglis, are unavailable for the series opener, a former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gloveman is set to be seen behind the wickets.

Josh Philippe Is Australia’s First-Choice Wicketkeeper for AUS vs IND 1st ODI

Josh Inglis, who kept the wickets in Australia’s latest home 50-over series against South Africa, will miss the upcoming contests due to his calf injury, which had also sidelined him in the recent T20Is in New Zealand. Furthermore, Alex Carey, who took up the gloveman’s duty in Inglis’ absence in the 20-over series against the Black Caps, will also not be available for the first match.

Carey will join the ODI side ahead of their second fixture in Adelaide, following his appearance in the Sheffield Shield match for South Australia, which will serve as a crucial preparation ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes 2025. Besides the keeper, Australia’s key spinner Adam Zampa will also miss the first fixture against India due to paternity reasons.

However, both of the prime Aussie glovemen’s absences have opened the door for the 28-year-old Josh Philippe to feature as the team’s wicketkeeper-batter in the series opener. Earlier, he played only three matches in the format during his ODI debut series against the West Indies.

Moreover, Philippe is set to make a comeback in the Australian side nearly two years after featuring in the away 20-over series against India in 2023.The batter has been continuing a decent form in the domestic circuit and has also put up two brilliant knocks of 85 and 123* for Australia A against Sri Lanka and India, respectively.

Josh Philippe for RCB

Philippe had featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for the current champions, RCB. But the youngster could not produce an impressive performance during the limited opportunities in his debut season of the cash-rich league.

He appeared in only five matches of the season and scored just 78 runs at a sub-par strike rate of 101.29. Though the batter has shown consistency in the longer formats of the game, he is yet to improve his gameplay in the T20s.

