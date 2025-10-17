Cameron Green Ruled Out of India ODIs, Discarded Batter Recalled As Replacement

Green had just returned to bowling.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India, starting on Sunday (October 19). He experienced low-grade side soreness while training this week, and his omission from the rubber is precautionary.

He will return to the third round of the Sheffield Shield, which begins on October 28. Still, this fresh bout of injury will concern Australia, given he has just returned to competitive cricket after undergoing major back surgery that kept him out for several months, even though this latest setback is not related to the surgery.

Recently, Cameron Green had started bowling again after playing as a batter in the initial days and bowled four overs in the opening round of the Shield, as he looks to regain full fitness before the home Ashes. But since his body has failed to cope with a slightly increased workload, Australia might have to rethink using him as a bowler in the longest format.

There’s also a possibility that his body is still adapting to heavy intensity, and a clear picture will emerge once he features in the upcoming red-ball game for Western Australia. Nonetheless, the management will be concerned about the resources ahead of the marquee series, since Pat Cummins is already out of the Perth Test.

Marnus Labuschagne replaces Cameron Green in Australia squad

Meanwhile, discarded batter Marnus Labuschagne has been rewarded for his consistency, with a recall to the ODI setup after being left out initially. He had a mediocre South Africa series, registering scores of 1 & 1 across two matches he batted.

However, he has been in supreme form at the start of summer, with four centuries in two different formats. Playing for Queensland in the One-Day Cup, Labuschagne has two hundreds in his last three List A fixtures, with the latest one coming just around a week ago.

This might be an indication of a return to the setup after enduring a lean patch, which resulted in his exclusion from all formats in recent months. He will join the rest of the members following the conclusion of the ongoing Shield game tomorrow.

For Australia, this marks the third major change in the squad, with Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa already out of the series opener, replaced by Josh Philippe and Matthew Kuhnemann, respectively. However, both of them are expected to return for the final two matches.

Australia squad for India ODIs

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

Game two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis

