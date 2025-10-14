Two Key Australia Players To Miss ODI Opener Against India

Australia will be without Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis for the first ODI against India in Perth, with Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Philippe called in as replacements.

Adam Zampa Out, Matthew Kuhnemann In for Perth ODI Against India

Adam Zampa will miss the opening match due to paternity reasons. His absence opens the door for left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who is set to play his first ODI on home soil.

Kuhnemann last featured in the format during the 2022 tour of Sri Lanka and has been rewarded for his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Josh Inglis Ruled Out of First Two ODIs With Calf Injury

Josh Inglis, meanwhile, is yet to recover from the calf injury that ruled him out of the New Zealand tour. The wicketkeeper strained his calf during a running session in Perth over four weeks ago and hasn’t fully recovered. He will also miss the second ODI in Adelaide, with Josh Philippe stepping in to keep wickets for the first time in ODIs. Australia remains hopeful Inglis will return for the third and final ODI in Sydney on October 25.

Alex Carey to Miss First ODI for Sheffield Shield Match

Alex Carey, who is part of Australia’s main ODI squad, won’t play the first game as he will stay in Adelaide to play a Sheffield Shield match for South Australia as part of his Ashes preparation.

ALSO READ:

Australia’s selectors are also keeping a close eye on player workloads ahead of the long season. Cameron Green is likely to play the first two ODIs but may miss the third to feature in a Shield match in Perth starting October 28. He is expected to play as a batter-only option against India while gradually increasing his bowling workload.

Josh Philippe, who last played an ODI in 2021 against the West Indies, returns to the side after impressing for Australia A in red-ball cricket and showing strong form in domestic one-day matches

Australia’s ODI squad for India series:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.