Appealed For Caught Behind, Dismissed LBW! Strange DRS Call For Fargana Hoque In BAN-W vs SA-W In Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Bangladesh posted 232/6 in the first innings.

If players appeal for a form of dismissal, it usually happens that they get it in the same type that they appealed for. But for South Africa, the norm was different. They went upstairs for a caught behind, but ended up sending Bangladesh opener Fargana Hoque back for an LBW.

The incident occurred in South Africa’s fixture against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women’s World Cup. On the last delivery of the 25th over, Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled a full delivery which pitched on the off stump. Bangladesh opener Fargana Haque went for a sweep shot, and couldn’t connect.

The South Africans appealed for a catch after the ball went into the hands of the wicketkeeper. However, the umpire refused. Laura Wolvaardt then went upstairs, and the third umpire ruled Hoque out LBW instead of the original caught behind.

Watch the video, where the South Africans are ecstatic after dismissing the Bangladesh opener in the 25th over.

Was Fargana Hoque Out As Per the Cricketing Law?

There was a huge debate doing the rounds on social media after the decision went against Bangladesh. The common debate amongst fans was around the topic of the mode of dismissal. In short, how the third umpire ruled Hoque LBW, when the South Africans had gone up for an appeal with respect to the catch.

Having said that, what the third umpire did was completely in-sync with the cricketing laws pertaining to the Decision Review System (DRS). As per the laws of technology, the DRS, once taken by either side, is never confined to just one angle of mode of dismissal. The role of the third umpire in examining the proceedings is to reach the correct outcome of the delivery, irrespective of what is being appealed for.

In this scenario, though the Proteas appealed for the catch, once the possibility of a catch was ruled out, the third umpire had to check a possible LBW dismissal. And hence, to be extremely clear, what followed out there in the middle was absolutely legitimate and as per the cricketing laws.

ALSO READ:

Bangladesh’s Achilles Heal

The Women from Asia started their campaign off with a handsome win against Pakistan. They restricted Pakistan to a modest 129, which was a huge effort by their bowling line-up. However, the Bangladesh Women took almost 32 overs to get to the total. Though they ended up winning the game, their run-rate was a big concern.

And that has been a pattern in the tournament. In the second game against England, they were bundled out for a 178. Their ability to rotate the strike in the middle overs is something they will need to work on, if they are to succeed in the tournament. In the third fixture against New Zealand, they were bowled out for 127. But it took them almost 40 overs to get there, with a run-rate just more than three.

This is a pattern, which is originating from their batters’ inability to implement their skills. Rotation of strike is a huge aspect of the 50-over format, and the Bangladesh camp need to get themselves used to it. To add to that, the skill level also needs to go up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.