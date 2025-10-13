‘Lit fire in me’ – Unhappy Jacob Bethell aims to push for Ashes 2025 spot through New Zealand tour

The New Zealand T20Is will begin on October 18 in Christchurch.

Despite playing only four Test matches in his career, Jacob Bethell feels he can push for The Ashes 2025 – one of the most anticipated series. The oldest and biggest rivalry will resume as players from England and Australia will look to give their all for the urn. The England youngster has made his intention clear ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Jacob Bethell Shares His Plans for the New Zealand Tour

It all started during the recent English summer when South Africa toured for three ODIs and T20Is apiece. The 21-year-old scored his maiden international century in the first ODI. But he could put together only 143 and 39 runs across five matches of the white-ball series.

“I’m actually not very happy with the summer I had, but it’s something that has lit a fire in me,” Bethell said at Thursday’s Toyota PCA Awards.

Instead of falling into a bottomless pit, the young all-rounder is inspired to do better. Factually speaking, he can be better. His clean stroke plays and ability to take on world-class bowlers fearlessly are noteworthy qualities. His red-ball top score of 96 also came against New Zealand while playing his second Test match in Wellington.

Bethell has a game plan for the upcoming few months, and it involves working for his debut in The Ashes 2025. He believes that with a better flow of runs, he can earn a call-up for the coveted Australia tour.

“Form’s a big thing in sport… I’ll just try to put in performances to win games for England, and if that does end up in an Ashes call-up into the XI, then I’ll be taking that with both hands, hopefully.”

Jacob Bethell has already performed well in Australia for the Under-19 team. He scored a hundred while captaining the side. Despite the huge difference in batting conditions, he had a decent season for the Melbourne Renegades too, last year. So, there’s no doubt about Bethell’s capabilities in a foreign land.

The New Zealand T20Is will begin on October 18 in Christchurch, while the ODIs will commence on October 26 in Mount Maunganui. The Ashes 2025 will start from November 21 in Perth.

ENG Squad vs NZ T20Is

Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Luke Wood.

ENG Squad vs NZ ODIs

Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Luke Wood.

How England Would Accommodate Jacob Bethell in Playing XI for Ashes 2025

There’s an obvious answer to the question of how England would use Jacob Bethell in the longest format – at No.3, as a replacement for Ollie Pope.

In a series where each game went till the last day of the Test match, Pope returned with just 300-odd runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He scored a ton in the first match, but struggled to go beyond 50 runs except on one occasion. Overall, the 27-year-old’s red-ball form is downhill.

His vice-captaincy status is also transferred to Harry Brook. Thus, the decision of Pope’s participation in the playing combination sits on the edge of a knife.

Enter Jacob Bethell.

