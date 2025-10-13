‘They Are Playing for a Moral Victory’ – David Warner Mocks England, Predicts 4–0 Win for Australia in Ashes 2025

The most anticipated Ashes series will start on November 21.

Former Australian opener David Warner has dismissed claims that England’s aggressive “Bazball” style will give them an edge in the Ashes.

David Warner Confident Australia Will Dominate the Ashes

Speaking to the media, Warner was asked which team’s style would dominate the Ashes, starting November 21 in Perth. He backed Australia, saying they are focused on winning the Ashes, while suggesting England are mostly playing for a moral victory.

“The Australian way because we’re playing for the Ashes and they’re playing for a moral victory. There’s your headline,” David Warner said.

David Warner Predicts 4-0 Sweep for Australia in Ashes 2025

David Warner has shared his prediction for the 2025 Ashes, saying he expects Australia to win 4-0. He added that there might be one match washed out, likely in Sydney. Warner believes the result will largely depend on captain Pat Cummins. If Cummins plays, Australia could win all four matches, but if he misses, they might only manage to win one game.

“4-nil. It’s going to be a great series. All dependant on the captain (Pat Cummins). If the captain doesn’t play, they might win one game. If Cummo’s there, 4-nil. If not, they probably win one game only.” he added.

England Eye First Ashes Win in Australia Since 2011

For the first time, England will be led in an Ashes series in Australia by the new leadership duo of head coach Brandon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

England last won an Ashes series in Australia in 2010-11, beating Australia 3-1. After that, they have struggled, losing 5-0 in 2013-14, 4-0 in 2017-18, and 4-0 in 2021-22, so this next series will be a tough challenge.

Australia will not have it easy either, as their top order has been inconsistent since David Warner retired.

This sets up an exciting battle between Australia’s unsettled batting line-up and England’s bowling attack, which will miss the experience of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both of whom played in previous Ashes series in Australia.

