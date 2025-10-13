‘Technology Can’t Prove It’ – Jasprit Bumrah Frustrated After Ambiguous Decision by Third Umpire in IND vs WI 2nd Test.

Jasprit Bumrah was right to point out the flaws in the technology.

Jasprit Bumrah was furious at the technology and the third umpire during the 55th over of the second bowling innings on Day 4. He bowled a length delivery that nipped back into John Campbell and hit the pad, as Indian players began appealing with confidence.

However, the on-field umpire was unmoved, and the bowling team decided to send the decision upstairs. The third umpire, Alex Wharf, checked multiple angles to determine whether the ball hit the pad first before contacting the bat.

The batter had definitely hit it, so the main question was whether the ball’s first touch was with the pad or bat, and the TV official concluded it was bat first, much to the surprise of Bumrah and the Indian players. Even on live feed, it seemed to have hit the pad first; however, the umpire followed technology and asked his on-field partner to stick with his original decision of not out, irking the premium fast bowler, who claimed that it initially touched the pad, but technology is incapable of proving it.

“You know it’s out. But the technology can’t prove it,” a livid Bumrah said after the decision while walking back to his run-up.

Jasprit Bumrah made valid point about technology and decision-making

It might have come out of frustration, but Jasprit Bumrah was right to point out the flaws in the technology, which denied him a wicket. When Campbell played the shot, his bat and pads were adjacent, for he played around the ball.

The spike came on the ultraedge because it hit the bat, but just a split second before, it had already touched the pad. The pad was in front, with his willow slightly behind it, so the ball would naturally first contact with the former.

The only confusion was that the ball seemed to have hit both simultaneously, which prompted the third umpire to think it was bat first. It was an ambiguous decision, but Bumrah’s frustration was understandable, and he made a valid point as the first contact had to be with the pad since it had shuffled across a bit.

Nevertheless, the game moved on, and Campbell later completed a valiant century, his maiden in the format, to keep fighting for the West Indies. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja later, but his knock ensured India wouldn’t have a walkover in the second innings.

