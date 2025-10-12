Abhimanyu Easwaran Breaks Silence on Repeated Snubs From Indian Test Team.

He has travelled with India on several tours, but didn't get any games.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has shared his thoughts after spending another tour on the bench for India a couple of months back. He was part of India’s squad against England but didn’t get any games despite multiple opportunities for the management to give him a go midway through the series.

While speaking to RevSportz, Easwaran explained how challenging it was, but he understands that selection is not in his hands. Additionally, he confirmed he used to learn from those playing in the middle and tried to keep himself motivated as he was still representing his nation.

“Not getting selected is not in my hands. I am grateful to be part of the Indian team because my childhood dream has been to play for India and win games. Obviously, not being part of the XI is disappointing for every player, but my effort is to improve as a cricketer so that I am ready when the chance arrives.”

India had a chance to include him in the XI for the fourth Test in Manchester when they dropped Karun Nair, but Sai Sudharsan was promoted to No.3 before Nair was recalled for the final Test at the expense of Shardul Thakur. The only notable contribution Easwaran made in the rubber was fielding on the final day of The Oval Test when Nair was injured.

Can Abhimanyu Easwaran return to the India Test side?

Abhimanyu Easwaran has consistently been around the Indian setup since the Bangladesh tour in 2022, when he received his maiden call-up. Since then, he has been on various itineraries with India, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 and Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, but hasn’t been considered in the XI in any of the 10 games.

Now, the 30-year-old was ignored for home Tests against West Indies, with the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal rewarded for their consistency in India A games. On the other hand, Easwaran was hot and cold in the A series and couldn’t make those big scores against England Lions and Australia A.

For him, the task will be to grind in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 again and prove his worth as a batter. But more than that, he would need to pile on massive individual totals whenever he plays for India A because that’s where the selectors really judge.

Easwaran has been named Bengal’s captain for a fresh season, and his priority should be to add more to those 27 First Class centuries. A return to the national side is arduous after the rise of other batters; however, the doors are never shut, and strong performances won’t be ignored, especially since he has already been around the setup before.

