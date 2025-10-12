Shubman Gill Produces Captaincy Magic With Field Setting, Takes a Stunner To Outsmart West Indies Opener in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

India skipper Shubman Gill gave a sheer testament to his tactical brilliance to dent the West Indies early in their second innings in the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test.

After giving a follow-on, India wanted to get early breakthroughs to put the visitors under trouble. To that, Gill set an agressive fielding for openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and John Campbell.

With the pacers in action, Gill put six men on the on-side, forcing the batters to fight the urge to play a pull shot anytime a shortish delivery was bowled.

The setting worked as Chanderpaul ended up mistiming a pull shot on the third ball of the ninth over and Gill completed a diving stunner at midwicket to accomplish the plan.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

