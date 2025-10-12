Deja Vu! Kuldeep Yadav Cleans Up Shai Hope in Similar Fashion Twice in Two IND vs WI Tests [WATCH]

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic to bamboozle West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope twice in two games in the ongoing IND vs WI Test series.

After cleaning up the Windies batter in the series opener in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep did an encore in Delhi as well.

In the first game, Hope fell prey to a flighted delivery from Kuldeep that drifted across luring the batter into a drive. However, the ball turned back sharply to beat the inside edge and clip the top of the off-stump.

It was a deja vu of sorts in the second match, where Kuldeep once again bowled a tossed-up delivery, slightly fuller as it pitched and drifted away from Hope. He pressed forward in defence but missed the line completely as the ball went past the outside edge and kissed the off stump.

1st Test 1st innings

2nd Test 1st innings

Kuldeep Yadav in sensational form

Ever since warming the bench in the five-match England Test series earlier in July, Kuldeep Yadav has returned with a rejuvenated form across formats and has looked unstoppable. He finished as the top wicket-taker during India’s Asia Cup 2025 title-winning campaign, finishing with 17 wickets in seven games at an impressive average of 9.29 which included two four-wicket hauls.

He has now continued his form in the IND vs WI Tests, taking four wickets (two in each innings) in the first Test followed by four more scalps in the second Test. Kuldeep has a chance to convert his figures into a fifer with the Windies still having two more wickets remaining in the first innings.

The 20-year-old already has the most wickets in the series so far (8) and has a strong chance to finish at the top of the leaderboard once again.

