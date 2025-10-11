Shubman Gill Joins Alastair Cook and Sunil Gavaskar in Elite List, Equals Virat Kohli in Another With His 10th Test Century.

Shubman Gill hit another century in the second Test against the West Indies. He completed his fifth century as a captain in just 12 innings, becoming the third-fastest to five Test centuries as a captain.

Only Alastair Cook (9) and Sunil Gavaskar (10) took fewer innings to reach the milestone. Gill also became only the second Indian captain, after Virat Kohli, to hit five centuries in a year.

He remained unbeaten on 129 in 196 balls, including 16 boundaries and two maximums, in the first innings. His knock ensured India posted a massive 518/5.

