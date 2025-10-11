News
Yashasvi Jaiswal Throws His Wicket in Run Out After Mix-up With Shubman Gill in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH].
watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal Throws His Wicket in Run Out After Mix-up With Shubman Gill in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: October 11, 2025
1 min read
Yashasvi Jaiswal Throws His Wicket in Run Out After Mix-up With Shubman Gill in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH].

Yashasvi Jaiswal threw his wicket in a run out after a mix-up with Shubman Gill on the second day of the second Test in Delhi. Test. He hit a drive down the ground and ran immediately for a single.

However, Shubman Gill said no, but Jaiswal kept running. Unfortunately, he had to run back to the crease when Gill didn’t respond to his call, but fell short.

The fielder made a throw straight to the wicketkeeper, who removed the bails in a flash. Jaiswal was furious and had an extended argument with Gill before walking back.

More to follow…

