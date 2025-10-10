Sai Sudharsan Falls Short Of Hundred, But Pushes To Own No.3 Spot In Test XI During IND vs WI 2nd Test

Coming on the back of a poor Test debut on the England tour, Sai Sudharsan is finally making his case as India’s new No.3 in the longest format. Batting in the first innings during the IND vs WI 2nd Test, the Tamil Nadu batter played a knock of 87 runs in Delhi. He was plumb out by Jomel Warrican in the 69th over.

Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time after being appointed as the new leader and put India to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul built a good partnership of 58 before the right-hander was dismissed to an unplayed ball with a turn of 8.4 degrees.

Jaiswal and Sudharsan joined forces to help India cross the 250-run mark. While the opener went on to complete his century, Sudharsan was dismissed for 87 off 165 balls. His knock included 12 boundaries.

At the time of filing this report, India have 251/2 on the board at the end of 69 overs. Jaiswal is unbeaten at 126, while Gill is the new man in.

