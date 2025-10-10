Yashasvi Jaiswal Hundred: India Opener Climbs Up Elite List, Closes In On The Likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman

The left-handed batter notched up his 7th Test ton.

What were you happy about, when you were 23?! India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has once again given a reason to smile for cricket fans across the world.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium rose to the brilliance of Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the youngster made his way to yet another brilliant hundred. After starting off in a watchful manner, Jaiswal put his foot on the accelerator and brought up his third ton at home. India look set for a big total in Delhi, as Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first.

Scoring tons for fun seems to be the newest hobby for the Indian left-handed opener. Nonetheless, it is a brilliant hobby to have. These kind of hobbies often carry a player into the cricketing folklore, and Jaiswal for sure seems to be on his way. Credits to his sumptuous ton, the 23-year-old sent some records tumbling and finds himself in elite company.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Closing In On Greatness

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener reached the milestone in just 145 deliveries. After a promising start, Jaiswal put his foot on the accelerator to take the West Indian bowlers to the cleaners. After having missed out in the Ahmedabad Test, his hundred was an innings of poise, class and authority.

Jaiswal’s hundred in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies was his seventh. To add to that, only three players had scored more hundreds before turning 24 – Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9).

Furthermore, the likes of Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook and Kane Williamson each had seven centuries too before turning 24. Jaiswal finds himself beside some of the greatest names to have ever played the game, which is an indication of how special he is.

Going a notch further, only Sachin Tendulkar had more Test centuries amongst Indians before turning 24. Yashasvi Jaiswal has already racked up seven to his name, and looks set for a lot more to come in the future. Additionally, Jaiswal has the third-most hundreds for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history.

How the 23-Year-Old Took the Bowlers On

Yashasvi Jaiswal took 51 deliveries to get to 20. The West Indies bowlers were not able to trouble the Indians as such. But they were disciplined in their approach in the first session. Both the Indian openers started very cautiously and took 13-odd overs to get to the 30-run mark.

It was after the lunch break that Jaiswal decided to put the foot on the accelerator. But it was well executed from the youngster, as he did not throw his bat at everything. The West Indies started pitching the ball a tad bit fuller after the first session, and the Indian left-handed opener cashed in on that opportunity.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has always been a good driver of the cricket ball. His head position and the way his right elbow goes high up after making contact with the ball is a testament to his technical brilliance. The RR opener was ready for anything which was pitched short outside off as well, and scored a good amount of his runs square of the wicket on the off-side.

