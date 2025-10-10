Alleged Rinku Singh D-Company Threat Isn’t a First: List of Indian Players Who Have Received Threats Before

Mumbai Police have confirmed that Rinku Singh has received threats from the underworld. As per reports, members of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company sent three ransom messages to Rinku’s promotional team between February and April this year, demanding INR 5 crore.

The case came to light after the murder of former Congress MLA Baba Siddiqui. His son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, had also been getting threatening calls asking for INR 10 crore. During the investigation, two suspects, Mohammad Dilshad and Mohammad Naveed, admitted that Rinku Singh was also a target. They were later arrested in the West Indies and sent to India on August 1.

Rinku Singh Receives Threats from D-Company

Police records show that Naveed first messaged Rinku Singh on February 5, 2025, at 7:57 am. The message started politely, expressing that he was a big fan of Rinku and admired his work for KKR, and asking for financial help, saying Allah would bless him.

“Hope you are well. I am your biggest fan and am thrilled you are playing for the KKR team. Rinku sir, I hope you continue your tireless efforts. One day you will reach the peak of your career. Sir, I have a request: if you can help me financially, Allah will bless you more, Inshallah.”

When Rinku did not respond, Naveed followed up on April 9 at 11:56 pm with a clear demand for INR 5 crore and asked for confirmation of the time and place.

“I want Rs 5 crore. I will arrange the time and place. Please send your confirmation.”

After still receiving no reply, he sent a final message on April 20 at 7:41 am, warning Reminder D-Company.

“Reminder! D-Company.”

The case is under investigation, and authorities are looking into possible connections between the accused and the larger D-Company network.

This isn’t the first time an Indian cricketer has faced such threats. Here’s a look at other players who have been targeted in the past.

Mohammed Shami

During the IPL 2025 season, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami got a death threat through email. His brother Haseeb filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, naming Rajput Sindar as the sender. The person also asked for INR 1 crore from Shami.

Gautam Gambhir

On April 2025, Gautam Gambhir received a death threat from “ISIS Kashmir,” according to reports. He approached the Delhi Police and asked them to take immediate action, requesting an FIR to be registered. Officials from the Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP Central Delhi confirmed the report. The threat was sent through two emails, both carrying the message “I Kill U.”

MS Dhoni

In 2009, former India captain MS Dhoni received an extortion letter from a criminal named Taslim, threatening to blow up his house if he didn’t pay INR 50 lakh. Another similar letter followed soon after, making the situation more serious. Police formed a special team to investigate the case, and Dhoni was given Z-category security for his safety.

Sourav Ganguly

In 2017, former India captain Sourav Ganguly received a death threat warning him not to attend an inter-college cricket event at Vidyasagar University in Midnapore. The letter, reportedly sent by a person named Z Alam to Ganguly’s mother, Nirupa, urged him to avoid the event where he was invited as the chief guest.

Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni

In 2007, a letter from Maoist rebels threatening to kill cricketers Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, along with top cricket officials, was found during a raid in Chhattisgarh. The letter claimed they were promoting cricket for the elite while living luxuriously. Authorities investigated the letter and considered reviewing Dhoni’s security, though Jharkhand police said there was no confirmed threat.

Sachin Tendulkar

In 2008, Nagpur police said Sachin Tendulkar was given extra security after a possible threat from Jash-e-Mohammed ahead of India’s final Test in Nagpur on November 6.

