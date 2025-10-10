‘If the Captain Is Listening..’ – Arshdeep Singh Labels His Batting Credentials After Limited India Appearance Due to Preference of All-Rounders

India speedster Arshdeep Singh have been warming the benches for sometime now despite being one of the leading pacers in the country. The left-arm fast bowler was part of the squad but did not play any game during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win earlier this year. He then travelled to England for the five-Test series and was touted to earn his red-ball debut but did not get a match.

Furthermore, despite being India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I, he played only two games during the recent Asia Cup 2025 win. A big reason for Arshdeep getting limited chances have been that coach Gautam Gambhir have opted for batting cushion and have opted to go with extra all-rounders or bowlers who can contribute with the bat. This has subsequently reduced Arshdeep’s chances of featuring in the playing XI.

Ecohing on the same lines, the 26-year-old labelled his batting credentials while speaking on Breakfast With Champions saying,

“All-rounders ki aaj kal kaafi keemat hai. Mai pinch hitter hun, chakke wake maare hai maine agar mere captain sun rahe hai — (All-rounders are highly valued these days. I am a pinch hitter; I hit big shots. If the captain is listening…”

Arshdeep Singh named in both squads for Australia series

India recently announced the squad for the upcoming white-ball series of Australia, which starts from October 19 and Arshdeep has been named in the both the ODI and the T20I side, which is a clear indication that he is in the plans of the management.

Given that Australian conditions favour pacers more, it can be expected that Arshdeep will have a key role to play.

Also, with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next year, Arshdeep, who was the leading wicket-taker in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win will expect to make his upcoming performances count in a bid to secure a spot for him when India begin their title defence next year.

