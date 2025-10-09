Harmanpreet Kaur Does the ‘Bail-swap’, India Remove Marizanne Kapp In Very Next Over In Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

India posted a competitive 251 on the board.

It is time to add another mode of dismissals to the already existing 10! Usually, it is the bowler who gets a batter out. But in this mode of dismissal, anyone on the field can. Harmanpreet Kaur swapped the bails before the start of the 13th over. And in the 14th over, Sneh Rana castled the stumps of Marizanne Kapp to send her packing.

The Women in Blue posted 251 on the board, after being in a spot of bother early on in the innings. Richa Ghosh lit up Visakhapatnam with her blazing stroke play, scoring a wonderful 94. She walked in when India’s score was 102/6, and her innings consisted of 11 boundaries and four sixes. Sneh Rana played her part as well, scoring a steady 33 off 24 balls.

Watch how Sneh Rana uprooted Marizanne Kapp’s off-stump to send her packing. Kapp, along with skipper Laura Wolvaardt, was on the verge of stitching a partnership when Rana intervened.

Harmanpreet Kaur Swaps Bails, Sneh Rana’s Variation Does the Trick

Well, Harmanpreet Kaur might have played her part in the dismissal by swapping the bails ahead of the 13th over. But it was the mastery of Sneh Rana which made sure South Africa lost another wicket. With the partnership between Kapp and Wolvaardt building, the game could have gone in any direction.

The delivery from Rana to Kapp was not an orthodox off-spinner. It was the one which was always going to straighten and hit the off-stump. Rana wonderfully used her index finger behind the ball to release it, resulting in the delivery straightening on its way to the stumps. To add to that, she bowled that particular delivery with some extra pace.

Another thing that worked massively in the favour of Rana was her proactive thinking. The 31-year-old sensed that Kapp would come charging towards her to attack. This is why she chose to throw the ball a lot quicker in the air, along with the seam angled towards first slip, which meant that it was never going to come in. Kapp, who was already out of her crease could not do much than heading back towards the pavilion.

