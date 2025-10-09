‘She Can Break Trophy Drought’ – Richa Ghosh Blasts a Record-Breaking 94 in IND-W vs SA-W Women’s World Cup 2025

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh gave an exemplary display of her sheer hitting prowess by blasting a fiery 77-ball 94 against South Africa in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 today (October 9).
While Richa’s knock was laden with a staggering 11 boundaries and four maximums, the highlight of her innings was that she walked out when India were reeling at 102 for 6 in 25.2 overs and helped her side out of crisis, totally changing the complexion of the game. At a time when 150 was looking difficult, Richa’s fireworks ensured India finished with 251 in 49.5 overs. The 22-year-old would have also hit her maiden ton but unfortunately fell prey after getting caught out to a controversial full toss delivery.
Courtest of her exploits, Richa Ghosh has now entered the record books for becoming the fastest Indian and third-fastest batter overall to score 1000 runs in women’s ODIs. Richa also set a new record for the highest individual score by a batter at No. 8 or lower in all World Cups.
Following her game-changing knock, reactions poured in on social media, heaping plaudits on the youngster. Let’s check some of the best ones below.
ALSO READ:
Speaking about the IND-W vs SA-W match, while Richa’s heroics saved India from a spot of bother, there will be a certain amount of concern with top names like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues failing to deliver.
Smriti has managed scores of 8, 23, 23 while the skipper had made just 49 runs in three outings at an unimpressive 16.33. Jemimah Rodrigues, too has struggled with two ducks in three innings.
Despite certain issues, the Indian Women side are currently unbeaten in the tournament with two wins in two games and another victory tonight will propel them to the top of Women’s World Cup 2025 points table.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.