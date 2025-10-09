‘She Can Break Trophy Drought’ – Richa Ghosh Blasts a Record-Breaking 94 in IND-W vs SA-W Women’s World Cup 2025

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh gave an exemplary display of her sheer hitting prowess by blasting a fiery 77-ball 94 against South Africa in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 today (October 9).

While Richa’s knock was laden with a staggering 11 boundaries and four maximums, the highlight of her innings was that she walked out when India were reeling at 102 for 6 in 25.2 overs and helped her side out of crisis, totally changing the complexion of the game. At a time when 150 was looking difficult, Richa’s fireworks ensured India finished with 251 in 49.5 overs. The 22-year-old would have also hit her maiden ton but unfortunately fell prey after getting caught out to a controversial full toss delivery.

Courtest of her exploits, Richa Ghosh has now entered the record books for becoming the fastest Indian and third-fastest batter overall to score 1000 runs in women’s ODIs. Richa also set a new record for the highest individual score by a batter at No. 8 or lower in all World Cups.

Following her game-changing knock, reactions poured in on social media, heaping plaudits on the youngster. Let’s check some of the best ones below.

When #RichaGhosh bats like that, all you do is stand and applaud.👏



A stunning innings of 94 runs that helped India post a strong total, from a spot of bother



Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qUAtuPmsC2#CWC25 👉 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/PluY4qxNgs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

That is a knock for the ages. 4cms might have snatched a hundred celebration – But this knock might be 50 overs away from being more valuable than many World Cup hundreds. That was spectacular Richa Ghosh. #IndvSA #WomensWorldCup2025 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 9, 2025

TEAM INDIA'S SCORECARD TODAY:



First 41 Overs – 154/7.

Last 9 Overs – 97/3.



Courtesy – Richa Ghosh & Sneh Rana. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yFiJBFkA0W — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 9, 2025

What a comeback. Credit goes to Richa Ghosh for her brilliant innings. The struggling scoreboard now has enough runs to defend.

She's just smashed through 1000 WODI runs and sits 2nd on most sixes in ODIs since 2024. Already 2 massive ones today—keep 'em coming! pic.twitter.com/aLVGLmoqm9 — राधे  (@Imrad03) October 9, 2025

Richa Ghosh is the kind of cricketer who can take the Indian women’s cricket to the next level and break the trophy drought.

We need more cricketers with the same mentality like hers! — Prashant Nair (@imagunner49) October 9, 2025

We are seeing some high quality batting performances at the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025. Gardner, Devine, Mooney, Knight, Brits….And now, Richa Ghosh. That was some serious batting! #INDvsSA — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 9, 2025

Speaking about the IND-W vs SA-W match, while Richa’s heroics saved India from a spot of bother, there will be a certain amount of concern with top names like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues failing to deliver.

Smriti has managed scores of 8, 23, 23 while the skipper had made just 49 runs in three outings at an unimpressive 16.33. Jemimah Rodrigues, too has struggled with two ducks in three innings.

Despite certain issues, the Indian Women side are currently unbeaten in the tournament with two wins in two games and another victory tonight will propel them to the top of Women’s World Cup 2025 points table.

