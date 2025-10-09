Jemimah Rodrigues Concern For India Early in Women’s World Cup 2025; Worrying Trend Surfaces

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has had a difficult start to her Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, getting dismissed on duck twice out of the three times she has batted.

She fell for a golden duck in the opener against Sri Lanka Women before departing on a four-ball duck against the Proteas today (October 9).

Although she managed to score a 37-ball 32 in the previous fixture against Pakistan, it looked like a scratchy innings as she wasn’t timing well and did not look her best in the middle.

The recent dismissals also highlight a worrying trend in her batting – she has been dismissed by a SLA (slow left-arm orthodox) on all thee three occasions.

The dismissals against South Africa and Pakistan were absolutely similar, where she went down on her knees to sweep but picked the wrong line and got lbw. In the match against Sri Lanka, she failed to read Inoka Ranaweera and got clean bowled.

Watch her last two dismissals below.

Jemimah’s struggles against left-arm spinners are also evident in numbers where her average comes down to 22.9 from 34.5 against overall spin. She has also been out a total of 11 times by SLA bowlers out of 24 dismissals against spin.

It is a growing concern as the tournament progresses and India will hope Jemimah fixes it with crunch matches against Australia, England and New Zealand lined up next.

Not just Jemimah Rodrigues, India’s batting backbone struggling too in Women’s World Cup 2025

While India have managed to win both their games at the ICC event so far, their top stars have failed to get going yet. Top batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, the backbone of the Indian batting lineup haven’t impressed so far.

The left-handed opener is yet to score a fifty or a hundred, managing scores of 8, 23 and 23 while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had made just 49 runs in three outings at a paltry average of 16.33.

