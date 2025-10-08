Women’s World Cup 2025 — Latest News, Points Table, Results, Fixtures, Squads And Live Updates

🌍 Tournament Overview And Latest Updates

(Updated: Oct 8, 2025 • after ENG vs BAN)

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 brings together the best teams in the world for a month-long cricketing spectacle. Hosted across Sri Lanka, the tournament features fast-paced games, competitive rivalries, and a chance for emerging stars to shine on the biggest stage.

India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are all in contention for the title. Defending champions Australia enter as favorites, but India and England arrive with renewed firepower and strong batting line-ups.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Team Guide

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Team Guide Tap/click a team to expand. Ratings mix historical strength + current tournament form (as of Oct 8, 2025 IST). Legend: ★ = full star, ☆ = empty star • Today’s games marked “Today”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Women ★★★★ ☆ 4.5/5 Team preview Results so far W beat SA-W by 10 wkts (Oct 3, Guwahati) W beat BAN-W by 4 wkts (Oct 7, Guwahati) Upcoming fixtures Oct 11 vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 15 vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 22 vs AUS-W — Indore Oct 26 vs NZ-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 19 vs IND-W — Indore 🇮🇳 India Women ★★★★ ☆ 4.5/5 Team preview Results so far W beat SL-W by 59 runs (DLS) (Sep 30, Guwahati) W beat PAK-W by 88 runs (Oct 5, Colombo RPS) Upcoming fixtures Oct 9 vs SA-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 12 vs AUS-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 19 vs ENG-W — Indore Oct 23 vs NZ-W — DY Patil Oct 26 vs BAN-W — DY Patil 🇦🇺 Australia Women ★★★★★ 5/5 Team preview Results so far W beat NZ-W by 89 runs (Oct 1, Indore) A vs SL-W abandoned (Oct 4, Colombo RPS) Upcoming fixtures Today vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 12 vs IND-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 16 vs BAN-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 22 vs ENG-W — Indore Oct 25 vs SA-W — Indore 🇿🇦 South Africa Women ★★★★ ☆ 4/5 Team preview Results so far L lost to ENG-W by 10 wkts (Oct 3, Guwahati) W beat NZ-W by 6 wkts (Oct 6, Indore) Upcoming fixtures Oct 9 vs IND-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 13 vs BAN-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 17 vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 21 vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 25 vs AUS-W — Indore 🇳🇿 New Zealand Women ★★★ ☆ ☆ 3.5/5 Team preview Results so far L lost to AUS-W by 89 runs (Oct 1, Indore) L lost to SA-W by 6 wkts (Oct 6, Indore) Upcoming fixtures Oct 10 vs BAN-W — Guwahati Oct 14 vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 18 vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 26 vs ENG-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 23 vs IND-W — DY Patil 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Women ★★★ ☆☆ 3/5 Team preview Results so far W beat PAK-W by 7 wkts (Oct 2, Colombo RPS) L lost to ENG-W by 4 wkts (Oct 7, Guwahati) Upcoming fixtures Oct 10 vs NZ-W — Guwahati Oct 13 vs SA-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 16 vs AUS-W — Visakhapatnam Oct 20 vs SL-W — DY Patil Oct 26 vs IND-W — DY Patil 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Women ★★ ☆ ☆☆ 2.5/5 Team preview Results so far L lost to IND-W by 59 runs (DLS) (Sep 30, Guwahati) A vs AUS-W abandoned (Oct 4, Colombo RPS) Upcoming fixtures Oct 11 vs ENG-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 14 vs NZ-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 17 vs SA-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 20 vs BAN-W — DY Patil Oct 24 vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS) 🇵🇰 Pakistan Women ★★ ☆☆☆ 2/5 Team preview Results so far L lost to BAN-W by 7 wkts (Oct 2, Colombo RPS) L lost to IND-W by 88 runs (Oct 5, Colombo RPS) Upcoming fixtures Today vs AUS-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 15 vs ENG-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 18 vs NZ-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 21 vs SA-W — Colombo (RPS) Oct 24 vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)

📰 Latest News & Updates

Umpiring error and injury cost Bangladesh against England (Oct 7, 2025)

Bangladesh fell short against England after an umpiring mistake and an untimely injury swung the Women’s World Cup 2025 contest.

Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s batting approach vs Pakistan (Oct 5, 2025)

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur explained the team’s go-slow batting plan in their Women’s World Cup 2025 win over Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nashra Sandhu in fiery faceoff (Oct 5, 2025)

India vs Pakistan saw sparks fly as Harmanpreet Kaur and Nashra Sandhu exchanged an intense death-stare moment during the clash.

Toss confusion in IND vs PAK match (Oct 5, 2025)

Questions were raised after reports suggested Pakistan’s captain’s call at the toss may have been misinterpreted by officials.

South Africa’s campaign in early trouble (Oct 3, 2025)

After a poor performance in their opener, South Africa already face the threat of an early Women’s World Cup 2025 exit.

Amelia Kerr’s stunning googly lights up Aus vs NZ (Oct 1, 2025)

Amelia Kerr produced one of the balls of the tournament, bowling Phoebe Litchfield with a brilliant googly.

Australia captain calls for Chennai support (Sep 30, 2025)

Australia’s skipper urged local fans in Chennai to turn up in numbers as they begin their eighth Women’s World Cup campaign.

India Women’s strongest XI previewed (Sep 29, 2025)

A breakdown of India’s best possible XI for the Women’s World Cup 2025, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana on India’s World Cup aspirations (Sep 28, 2025)

Star opener Smriti Mandhana shared her thoughts on India’s approach and ambitions for the Women’s World Cup 2025.

India Women eye historic run (Sep 27, 2025)

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana believe India Women are primed to create history in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Hayley Matthews on missing World Cup 2025 (Sep 25, 2025)

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews opened up on missing the 2025 Women’s World Cup and shared her vision to rebuild the ODI side.

📊 Updated Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table (Updated Daily)

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Points Table & Qualification Notes Updated through Oct 8, 2025 (IST). Swipe/scroll → on mobile. Top four qualify for the semi-finals. Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR Qualification Notes 1 England Women A Form W W 2 2 0 0 4 +1.757 Now: In pole position with elite NRR. Improve chances: 2 more wins should lock semis; avoid slip-ups vs SL/PAK. Head-to-head vs IND/AUS decides top-two. 2 India Women A Form W W 2 2 0 0 4 +1.515 Now: Strong start; tougher run next (SA, AUS, ENG). Improve chances: reach 6–7 pts quickly (win 1–2 of next 3); preserve NRR in marquee games. 3 Australia Women S Form W A 2 1 0 1 3 +1.780 Now: High NRR; today’s PAK can take them to 5 pts. Improve chances: beat BAN/SA, split vs IND/ENG → top-two trajectory. 4 Bangladesh Women C Form W L 2 1 1 0 2 +0.573 Now: Nicely placed; confidence up. Improve chances: bank points vs NZ/SL; hunt an upset vs a big three to hit 6–8 pts; guard that positive NRR. 5 South Africa Women A Form L W 2 1 1 0 2 −1.402 Now: Points OK; NRR poor. Improve chances: win SL/PAK/BAN cleanly; avoid big defeats vs IND/AUS to repair NRR. 6 Sri Lanka Women C Form L A 2 0 1 1 1 −1.255 Now: Need momentum. Improve chances: target wins vs NZ/PAK/BAN; keep margins tight vs ENG/SA to rebuild NRR. 7 New Zealand Women B Form L L 2 0 2 0 0 −1.485 Now: Slow start but quality remains. Improve chances: beat BAN/SL/PAK; pinch one vs IND/ENG. Minimise damage in losses to revive NRR. 8 Pakistan Women C Form L L 2 0 2 0 0 −1.777 Now: Chasing the pack; NRR hurt. Improve chances: avoid big defeats; target SL/NZ wins and chase an upset vs AUS/ENG/SA. Historical tiers: S=Australia (ages ahead); A=India, England, South Africa; B=New Zealand (close to Eng/SA historically); C=Bangladesh (dark horse), Sri Lanka (rising), Pakistan (traditionally poor). Rule-of-thumb: ~4 wins (8 pts) usually secures semis; 3 wins can qualify with healthy NRR.

Women’s World Cup 2025 — Full schedule And Results Summary

(Results are updated to 7 October 2025)

Below is the complete match schedule. Upcoming fixtures are listed with local start times (3 pm unless noted). A reserve day follows each semi-final and final.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Schedule & Results Times in IST. Swipe/scroll → on mobile. No. Date Time (IST) Match Venue Status / Result 1 Tue, 30 Sep 2025 D/N IND-W vs SL-W Guwahati IND-W won by 59 runs (DLS) 2 Wed, 01 Oct 2025 D/N AUS-W vs NZ-W Indore AUS-W won by 89 runs 3 Thu, 02 Oct 2025 D/N PAK-W vs BAN-W Colombo (RPS) BAN-W won by 7 wkts (113 balls left) 4 Fri, 03 Oct 2025 D/N SA-W vs ENG-W Guwahati ENG-W won by 10 wkts (215 balls left) 5 Sat, 04 Oct 2025 D/N SL-W vs AUS-W Colombo (RPS) Abandoned without a ball 6 Sun, 05 Oct 2025 D/N IND-W vs PAK-W Colombo (RPS) IND-W won by 88 runs 7 Mon, 06 Oct 2025 D/N NZ-W vs SA-W Indore SA-W won by 6 wkts (55 balls left) 8 Tue, 07 Oct 2025 D/N BAN-W vs ENG-W Guwahati ENG-W won by 4 wkts (23 balls left) 9 Wed, 08 Oct 2025 3:00 PM AUS-W vs PAK-W Today Colombo (RPS) Preview 10 Thu, 09 Oct 2025 3:00 PM IND-W vs SA-W Visakhapatnam Match yet to begin 11 Fri, 10 Oct 2025 3:00 PM BAN-W vs NZ-W Guwahati Match yet to begin 12 Sat, 11 Oct 2025 3:00 PM SL-W vs ENG-W Colombo (RPS) Match yet to begin 13 Sun, 12 Oct 2025 3:00 PM IND-W vs AUS-W Visakhapatnam Match yet to begin 14 Mon, 13 Oct 2025 3:00 PM BAN-W vs SA-W Visakhapatnam Match yet to begin 15 Tue, 14 Oct 2025 3:00 PM SL-W vs NZ-W Colombo (RPS) Match yet to begin 16 Wed, 15 Oct 2025 3:00 PM ENG-W vs PAK-W Colombo (RPS) Match yet to begin 17 Thu, 16 Oct 2025 3:00 PM AUS-W vs BAN-W Visakhapatnam Match yet to begin 18 Fri, 17 Oct 2025 3:00 PM SL-W vs SA-W Colombo (RPS) Match yet to begin 19 Sat, 18 Oct 2025 3:00 PM NZ-W vs PAK-W Colombo (RPS) Match yet to begin 20 Sun, 19 Oct 2025 3:00 PM IND-W vs ENG-W Indore Match yet to begin 21 Mon, 20 Oct 2025 3:00 PM SL-W vs BAN-W DY Patil Match yet to begin 22 Tue, 21 Oct 2025 3:00 PM PAK-W vs SA-W Colombo (RPS) Match yet to begin 23 Wed, 22 Oct 2025 3:00 PM AUS-W vs ENG-W Indore Match yet to begin 24 Thu, 23 Oct 2025 3:00 PM IND-W vs NZ-W DY Patil Match yet to begin 25 Fri, 24 Oct 2025 3:00 PM SL-W vs PAK-W Colombo (RPS) Match yet to begin 26 Sat, 25 Oct 2025 3:00 PM AUS-W vs SA-W Indore Match yet to begin 27 Sun, 26 Oct 2025 11:00 AM ENG-W vs NZ-W Visakhapatnam Match yet to begin 28 Sun, 26 Oct 2025 3:00 PM IND-W vs BAN-W DY Patil Match yet to begin 29 Wed, 29 Oct 2025 D/N 1st Semi-Final TBA Match yet to begin 30 Thu, 30 Oct 2025 3:00 PM 2nd Semi-Final DY Patil Match yet to begin 31 Sun, 02 Nov 2025 D/N Final TBA Match yet to begin

Women's World Cup 2025 Venues

Venue Location Capacity Notes DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai, India 45,300 Hosts up to five games, including a semi-final and possibly the final Assam Cricket Association Stadium Guwahati, India 46,000 Hosted the opening match between India and Sri Lanka; could host a semi-final if Pakistan qualifies for the final ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Visakhapatnam, India 27,500 Spin-friendly track hosting five matches, including India vs Australia Holkar Stadium Indore, India 30,000 Hosts five games, including India vs England R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo, Sri Lanka 35,000 Will stage up to 13 matches, including a possible final and semi-finals

Women's World Cup 2025 Squads

Australia

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

England

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud; reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe (replacement)

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah; reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase; reserve: Miane Smit

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya; reserve: Inoshi Fernando

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

India & South Asia: Star Sports Network, JioCinema/Hotstar app

Star Sports Network, JioCinema/Hotstar app Australia: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports, Toffee app

Nagorik TV, T Sports, Toffee app UK & Ireland: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA & Canada: Willow TV, Willow Xtra app

Willow TV, Willow Xtra app Pakistan: PTV, Ten Sports; Tamasha/Myco/Tapmad apps

PTV, Ten Sports; Tamasha/Myco/Tapmad apps Sri Lanka: TV1, ICC.tv

TV1, ICC.tv New Zealand: Sky Sport

Sky Sport MENA region: CricLife Max, StarzPlay

CricLife Max, StarzPlay Rest of the world: ICC.tv

Women's World Cup Tickets

Tickets can be purchased through the official portal, with sales managed via BookMyShow in India and Sri Lanka. Fans can filter tickets by team or venue. Group-stage matches generally begin at 3 pm local time, except the England-New Zealand fixture starting at 11 am. The first semi-final’s venue depends on Pakistan’s qualification—if Pakistan reaches the final, the semi-final will be played in Colombo; otherwise it will be held at Guwahati. The final is scheduled for 2 November in Navi Mumbai, unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case it moves to Colombo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When and where is the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup 2025 is being held from 30 September to 2 November 2025 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka. The final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai, unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case it will be played in Colombo.

How many teams are playing in the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Eight teams are competing: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Each side plays seven group matches in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

Where is the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final?

The Women’s World Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 2 November at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, if Pakistan qualifies for the final, it will be moved to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup 2025 live?

In India, the Women’s World Cup 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema/Hotstar. Fans in the UK can watch on Sky Sports, while audiences in the USA and Canada have coverage on Willow TV. ICC.tv is streaming matches in regions without a local broadcaster.

How do I buy tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2025 are available through the official ICC ticketing portal and BookMyShow for matches in India and Sri Lanka. Fans can filter tickets by venue or team to book their preferred games.

Who are the defending champions of the Women’s World Cup?

Australia are the defending champions, having won the 2022 Women’s World Cup. They enter the 2025 edition as strong contenders once again, with England as the previous runners-up.

Which venues are hosting the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Five venues are hosting the tournament: DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), Assam Cricket Association Stadium (Guwahati), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), Holkar Stadium (Indore), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

Who are the top players to watch in the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Key players include Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (India), Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), and Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh).

What is the format of the Women’s World Cup 2025?

The format is round-robin, where all eight teams play each other once. The top four teams on the points table move into the semi-finals, followed by the final. All group-stage matches are day-night fixtures starting at 3 pm local time, except England vs New Zealand which begins at 11 am.

Where can I find the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table?

The Women’s World Cup 2025 points table is updated after every match, showing wins, losses, net run rate, and points. You can find the updated standings in this hub page under the “Points Table” section.

How is rain affecting the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Some matches have already been impacted by rain, such as Australia vs Sri Lanka, which was abandoned. Reserve days are allocated for both semi-finals and the final to ensure results are completed.

