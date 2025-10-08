Women’s World Cup 2025 — Latest News, Points Table, Results, Fixtures, Squads And Live Updates

(Updated: Oct 8, 2025 • after ENG vs BAN)
The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 brings together the best teams in the world for a month-long cricketing spectacle. Hosted across Sri Lanka, the tournament features fast-paced games, competitive rivalries, and a chance for emerging stars to shine on the biggest stage.
India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are all in contention for the title. Defending champions Australia enter as favorites, but India and England arrive with renewed firepower and strong batting line-ups.
Tap/click a team to expand. Ratings mix historical strength + current tournament form (as of Oct 8, 2025 IST).
|W
|beat SA-W by 10 wkts (Oct 3, Guwahati)
|W
|beat BAN-W by 4 wkts (Oct 7, Guwahati)
|Oct 11
|vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 15
|vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 22
|vs AUS-W — Indore
|Oct 26
|vs NZ-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 19
|vs IND-W — Indore
|W
|beat SL-W by 59 runs (DLS) (Sep 30, Guwahati)
|W
|beat PAK-W by 88 runs (Oct 5, Colombo RPS)
|Oct 9
|vs SA-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 12
|vs AUS-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 19
|vs ENG-W — Indore
|Oct 23
|vs NZ-W — DY Patil
|Oct 26
|vs BAN-W — DY Patil
|W
|beat NZ-W by 89 runs (Oct 1, Indore)
|A
|vs SL-W abandoned (Oct 4, Colombo RPS)
|Today
|vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 12
|vs IND-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 16
|vs BAN-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 22
|vs ENG-W — Indore
|Oct 25
|vs SA-W — Indore
|L
|lost to ENG-W by 10 wkts (Oct 3, Guwahati)
|W
|beat NZ-W by 6 wkts (Oct 6, Indore)
|Oct 9
|vs IND-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 13
|vs BAN-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 17
|vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 21
|vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 25
|vs AUS-W — Indore
|L
|lost to AUS-W by 89 runs (Oct 1, Indore)
|L
|lost to SA-W by 6 wkts (Oct 6, Indore)
|Oct 10
|vs BAN-W — Guwahati
|Oct 14
|vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 18
|vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 26
|vs ENG-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 23
|vs IND-W — DY Patil
|W
|beat PAK-W by 7 wkts (Oct 2, Colombo RPS)
|L
|lost to ENG-W by 4 wkts (Oct 7, Guwahati)
|Oct 10
|vs NZ-W — Guwahati
|Oct 13
|vs SA-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 16
|vs AUS-W — Visakhapatnam
|Oct 20
|vs SL-W — DY Patil
|Oct 26
|vs IND-W — DY Patil
|L
|lost to IND-W by 59 runs (DLS) (Sep 30, Guwahati)
|A
|vs AUS-W abandoned (Oct 4, Colombo RPS)
|Oct 11
|vs ENG-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 14
|vs NZ-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 17
|vs SA-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 20
|vs BAN-W — DY Patil
|Oct 24
|vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
|L
|lost to BAN-W by 7 wkts (Oct 2, Colombo RPS)
|L
|lost to IND-W by 88 runs (Oct 5, Colombo RPS)
|Today
|vs AUS-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 15
|vs ENG-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 18
|vs NZ-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 21
|vs SA-W — Colombo (RPS)
|Oct 24
|vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)
Bangladesh fell short against England after an umpiring mistake and an untimely injury swung the Women’s World Cup 2025 contest.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur explained the team’s go-slow batting plan in their Women’s World Cup 2025 win over Pakistan.
India vs Pakistan saw sparks fly as Harmanpreet Kaur and Nashra Sandhu exchanged an intense death-stare moment during the clash.
Questions were raised after reports suggested Pakistan’s captain’s call at the toss may have been misinterpreted by officials.
After a poor performance in their opener, South Africa already face the threat of an early Women’s World Cup 2025 exit.
Amelia Kerr produced one of the balls of the tournament, bowling Phoebe Litchfield with a brilliant googly.
Australia’s skipper urged local fans in Chennai to turn up in numbers as they begin their eighth Women’s World Cup campaign.
A breakdown of India’s best possible XI for the Women’s World Cup 2025, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.
Star opener Smriti Mandhana shared her thoughts on India’s approach and ambitions for the Women’s World Cup 2025.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana believe India Women are primed to create history in the Women’s World Cup 2025.
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews opened up on missing the 2025 Women’s World Cup and shared her vision to rebuild the ODI side.
(Results are updated to 7 October 2025)
Below is the complete match schedule. Upcoming fixtures are listed with local start times (3 pm unless noted). A reserve day follows each semi-final and final.
Times in IST. Swipe/scroll → on mobile.
|No.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Status / Result
|1
|Tue, 30 Sep 2025
|D/N
|IND-W vs SL-W
|Guwahati
|IND-W won by 59 runs (DLS)
|2
|Wed, 01 Oct 2025
|D/N
|AUS-W vs NZ-W
|Indore
|AUS-W won by 89 runs
|3
|Thu, 02 Oct 2025
|D/N
|PAK-W vs BAN-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|BAN-W won by 7 wkts (113 balls left)
|4
|Fri, 03 Oct 2025
|D/N
|SA-W vs ENG-W
|Guwahati
|ENG-W won by 10 wkts (215 balls left)
|5
|Sat, 04 Oct 2025
|D/N
|SL-W vs AUS-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Abandoned without a ball
|6
|Sun, 05 Oct 2025
|D/N
|IND-W vs PAK-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|IND-W won by 88 runs
|7
|Mon, 06 Oct 2025
|D/N
|NZ-W vs SA-W
|Indore
|SA-W won by 6 wkts (55 balls left)
|8
|Tue, 07 Oct 2025
|D/N
|BAN-W vs ENG-W
|Guwahati
|ENG-W won by 4 wkts (23 balls left)
|9
|Wed, 08 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|AUS-W vs PAK-W Today
|Colombo (RPS)
|Preview
|10
|Thu, 09 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|IND-W vs SA-W
|Visakhapatnam
|Match yet to begin
|11
|Fri, 10 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|BAN-W vs NZ-W
|Guwahati
|Match yet to begin
|12
|Sat, 11 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|SL-W vs ENG-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Match yet to begin
|13
|Sun, 12 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|IND-W vs AUS-W
|Visakhapatnam
|Match yet to begin
|14
|Mon, 13 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|BAN-W vs SA-W
|Visakhapatnam
|Match yet to begin
|15
|Tue, 14 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|SL-W vs NZ-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Match yet to begin
|16
|Wed, 15 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|ENG-W vs PAK-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Match yet to begin
|17
|Thu, 16 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|AUS-W vs BAN-W
|Visakhapatnam
|Match yet to begin
|18
|Fri, 17 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|SL-W vs SA-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Match yet to begin
|19
|Sat, 18 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|NZ-W vs PAK-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Match yet to begin
|20
|Sun, 19 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|IND-W vs ENG-W
|Indore
|Match yet to begin
|21
|Mon, 20 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|SL-W vs BAN-W
|DY Patil
|Match yet to begin
|22
|Tue, 21 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|PAK-W vs SA-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Match yet to begin
|23
|Wed, 22 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|AUS-W vs ENG-W
|Indore
|Match yet to begin
|24
|Thu, 23 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|IND-W vs NZ-W
|DY Patil
|Match yet to begin
|25
|Fri, 24 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|SL-W vs PAK-W
|Colombo (RPS)
|Match yet to begin
|26
|Sat, 25 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|AUS-W vs SA-W
|Indore
|Match yet to begin
|27
|Sun, 26 Oct 2025
|11:00 AM
|ENG-W vs NZ-W
|Visakhapatnam
|Match yet to begin
|28
|Sun, 26 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|IND-W vs BAN-W
|DY Patil
|Match yet to begin
|29
|Wed, 29 Oct 2025
|D/N
|1st Semi-Final
|TBA
|Match yet to begin
|30
|Thu, 30 Oct 2025
|3:00 PM
|2nd Semi-Final
|DY Patil
|Match yet to begin
|31
|Sun, 02 Nov 2025
|D/N
|Final
|TBA
|Match yet to begin
|Venue
|Location
|Capacity
|Notes
|DY Patil Stadium
|Navi Mumbai, India
|45,300
|Hosts up to five games, including a semi-final and possibly the final
|Assam Cricket Association Stadium
|Guwahati, India
|46,000
|Hosted the opening match between India and Sri Lanka; could host a semi-final if Pakistan qualifies for the final
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
|Visakhapatnam, India
|27,500
|Spin-friendly track hosting five matches, including India vs Australia
|Holkar Stadium
|Indore, India
|30,000
|Hosts five games, including India vs England
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|Colombo, Sri Lanka
|35,000
|Will stage up to 13 matches, including a possible final and semi-finals
Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud; reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe (replacement)
Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah; reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase; reserve: Miane Smit
Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya; reserve: Inoshi Fernando
Tickets can be purchased through the official portal, with sales managed via BookMyShow in India and Sri Lanka. Fans can filter tickets by team or venue. Group-stage matches generally begin at 3 pm local time, except the England-New Zealand fixture starting at 11 am. The first semi-final’s venue depends on Pakistan’s qualification—if Pakistan reaches the final, the semi-final will be played in Colombo; otherwise it will be held at Guwahati. The final is scheduled for 2 November in Navi Mumbai, unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case it moves to Colombo.
The Women’s World Cup 2025 is being held from 30 September to 2 November 2025 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka. The final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai, unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case it will be played in Colombo.
Eight teams are competing: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Each side plays seven group matches in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.
The Women’s World Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 2 November at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, if Pakistan qualifies for the final, it will be moved to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
In India, the Women’s World Cup 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema/Hotstar. Fans in the UK can watch on Sky Sports, while audiences in the USA and Canada have coverage on Willow TV. ICC.tv is streaming matches in regions without a local broadcaster.
Tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2025 are available through the official ICC ticketing portal and BookMyShow for matches in India and Sri Lanka. Fans can filter tickets by venue or team to book their preferred games.
Australia are the defending champions, having won the 2022 Women’s World Cup. They enter the 2025 edition as strong contenders once again, with England as the previous runners-up.
Five venues are hosting the tournament: DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), Assam Cricket Association Stadium (Guwahati), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), Holkar Stadium (Indore), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).
Key players include Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (India), Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), and Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh).
The format is round-robin, where all eight teams play each other once. The top four teams on the points table move into the semi-finals, followed by the final. All group-stage matches are day-night fixtures starting at 3 pm local time, except England vs New Zealand which begins at 11 am.
The Women’s World Cup 2025 points table is updated after every match, showing wins, losses, net run rate, and points. You can find the updated standings in this hub page under the “Points Table” section.
Some matches have already been impacted by rain, such as Australia vs Sri Lanka, which was abandoned. Reserve days are allocated for both semi-finals and the final to ensure results are completed.
