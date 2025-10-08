News
women's world cup 2025 live updates latest news points table results
womens-world-cup-2025

Women’s World Cup 2025 — Latest News, Points Table, Results, Fixtures, Squads And Live Updates

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: October 8, 2025
12 min read
🌍 Tournament Overview And Latest Updates

(Updated: Oct 8, 2025 • after ENG vs BAN)

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 brings together the best teams in the world for a month-long cricketing spectacle. Hosted across Sri Lanka, the tournament features fast-paced games, competitive rivalries, and a chance for emerging stars to shine on the biggest stage.

India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are all in contention for the title. Defending champions Australia enter as favorites, but India and England arrive with renewed firepower and strong batting line-ups.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Team Guide

Tap/click a team to expand. Ratings mix historical strength + current tournament form (as of Oct 8, 2025 IST).

Legend: ★ = full star, ☆ = empty star • Today’s games marked “Today”.
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Women ★★★★4.5/5 Team preview

Results so far

Wbeat SA-W by 10 wkts (Oct 3, Guwahati)
Wbeat BAN-W by 4 wkts (Oct 7, Guwahati)

Upcoming fixtures

Oct 11vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 15vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 22vs AUS-W — Indore
Oct 26vs NZ-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 19vs IND-W — Indore
🇮🇳 India Women ★★★★4.5/5 Team preview

Results so far

Wbeat SL-W by 59 runs (DLS) (Sep 30, Guwahati)
Wbeat PAK-W by 88 runs (Oct 5, Colombo RPS)

Upcoming fixtures

Oct 9vs SA-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 12vs AUS-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 19vs ENG-W — Indore
Oct 23vs NZ-W — DY Patil
Oct 26vs BAN-W — DY Patil
🇦🇺 Australia Women ★★★★★5/5 Team preview

Results so far

Wbeat NZ-W by 89 runs (Oct 1, Indore)
Avs SL-W abandoned (Oct 4, Colombo RPS)

Upcoming fixtures

Todayvs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 12vs IND-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 16vs BAN-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 22vs ENG-W — Indore
Oct 25vs SA-W — Indore
🇿🇦 South Africa Women ★★★★4/5 Team preview

Results so far

Llost to ENG-W by 10 wkts (Oct 3, Guwahati)
Wbeat NZ-W by 6 wkts (Oct 6, Indore)

Upcoming fixtures

Oct 9vs IND-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 13vs BAN-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 17vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 21vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 25vs AUS-W — Indore
🇳🇿 New Zealand Women ★★★3.5/5 Team preview

Results so far

Llost to AUS-W by 89 runs (Oct 1, Indore)
Llost to SA-W by 6 wkts (Oct 6, Indore)

Upcoming fixtures

Oct 10vs BAN-W — Guwahati
Oct 14vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 18vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 26vs ENG-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 23vs IND-W — DY Patil
🇧🇩 Bangladesh Women ★★★☆☆3/5 Team preview

Results so far

Wbeat PAK-W by 7 wkts (Oct 2, Colombo RPS)
Llost to ENG-W by 4 wkts (Oct 7, Guwahati)

Upcoming fixtures

Oct 10vs NZ-W — Guwahati
Oct 13vs SA-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 16vs AUS-W — Visakhapatnam
Oct 20vs SL-W — DY Patil
Oct 26vs IND-W — DY Patil
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Women ★★☆☆2.5/5 Team preview

Results so far

Llost to IND-W by 59 runs (DLS) (Sep 30, Guwahati)
Avs AUS-W abandoned (Oct 4, Colombo RPS)

Upcoming fixtures

Oct 11vs ENG-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 14vs NZ-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 17vs SA-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 20vs BAN-W — DY Patil
Oct 24vs PAK-W — Colombo (RPS)
🇵🇰 Pakistan Women ★★☆☆☆2/5 Team preview

Results so far

Llost to BAN-W by 7 wkts (Oct 2, Colombo RPS)
Llost to IND-W by 88 runs (Oct 5, Colombo RPS)

Upcoming fixtures

Todayvs AUS-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 15vs ENG-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 18vs NZ-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 21vs SA-W — Colombo (RPS)
Oct 24vs SL-W — Colombo (RPS)

📰 Latest News & Updates

Umpiring error and injury cost Bangladesh against England (Oct 7, 2025)

Bangladesh fell short against England after an umpiring mistake and an untimely injury swung the Women’s World Cup 2025 contest.
👉 Read More

Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s batting approach vs Pakistan (Oct 5, 2025)

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur explained the team’s go-slow batting plan in their Women’s World Cup 2025 win over Pakistan.
👉 Read More

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nashra Sandhu in fiery faceoff (Oct 5, 2025)

India vs Pakistan saw sparks fly as Harmanpreet Kaur and Nashra Sandhu exchanged an intense death-stare moment during the clash.
👉 Read More

Toss confusion in IND vs PAK match (Oct 5, 2025)

Questions were raised after reports suggested Pakistan’s captain’s call at the toss may have been misinterpreted by officials.
👉 Read More

South Africa’s campaign in early trouble (Oct 3, 2025)

After a poor performance in their opener, South Africa already face the threat of an early Women’s World Cup 2025 exit.
👉 Read More

Amelia Kerr’s stunning googly lights up Aus vs NZ (Oct 1, 2025)

Amelia Kerr produced one of the balls of the tournament, bowling Phoebe Litchfield with a brilliant googly.
👉 Watch Here

Australia captain calls for Chennai support (Sep 30, 2025)

Australia’s skipper urged local fans in Chennai to turn up in numbers as they begin their eighth Women’s World Cup campaign.
👉 Read More

India Women’s strongest XI previewed (Sep 29, 2025)

A breakdown of India’s best possible XI for the Women’s World Cup 2025, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.
👉 Read More

Smriti Mandhana on India’s World Cup aspirations (Sep 28, 2025)

Star opener Smriti Mandhana shared her thoughts on India’s approach and ambitions for the Women’s World Cup 2025.
👉 Read More

India Women eye historic run (Sep 27, 2025)

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana believe India Women are primed to create history in the Women’s World Cup 2025.
👉 Read More

Hayley Matthews on missing World Cup 2025 (Sep 25, 2025)

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews opened up on missing the 2025 Women’s World Cup and shared her vision to rebuild the ODI side.
👉 Read More

📊 Updated Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table (Updated Daily)

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Points Table & Qualification Notes

Updated through Oct 8, 2025 (IST). Swipe/scroll → on mobile. Top four qualify for the semi-finals.

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR Qualification Notes
1 England Women A Form WW
2200 4 +1.757 Now: In pole position with elite NRR. Improve chances: 2 more wins should lock semis; avoid slip-ups vs SL/PAK. Head-to-head vs IND/AUS decides top-two.
2 India Women A Form WW
2200 4 +1.515 Now: Strong start; tougher run next (SA, AUS, ENG). Improve chances: reach 6–7 pts quickly (win 1–2 of next 3); preserve NRR in marquee games.
3 Australia Women S Form WA
2101 3 +1.780 Now: High NRR; today’s PAK can take them to 5 pts. Improve chances: beat BAN/SA, split vs IND/ENG → top-two trajectory.
4 Bangladesh Women C Form WL
2110 2 +0.573 Now: Nicely placed; confidence up. Improve chances: bank points vs NZ/SL; hunt an upset vs a big three to hit 6–8 pts; guard that positive NRR.
5 South Africa Women A Form LW
2110 2 −1.402 Now: Points OK; NRR poor. Improve chances: win SL/PAK/BAN cleanly; avoid big defeats vs IND/AUS to repair NRR.
6 Sri Lanka Women C Form LA
2011 1 −1.255 Now: Need momentum. Improve chances: target wins vs NZ/PAK/BAN; keep margins tight vs ENG/SA to rebuild NRR.
7 New Zealand Women B Form LL
2020 0 −1.485 Now: Slow start but quality remains. Improve chances: beat BAN/SL/PAK; pinch one vs IND/ENG. Minimise damage in losses to revive NRR.
8 Pakistan Women C Form LL
2020 0 −1.777 Now: Chasing the pack; NRR hurt. Improve chances: avoid big defeats; target SL/NZ wins and chase an upset vs AUS/ENG/SA.

Historical tiers: S=Australia (ages ahead); A=India, England, South Africa; B=New Zealand (close to Eng/SA historically);  C=Bangladesh (dark horse), Sri Lanka (rising), Pakistan (traditionally poor). Rule-of-thumb: ~4 wins (8 pts) usually secures semis; 3 wins can qualify with healthy NRR.

Women’s World Cup 2025 — Full schedule And Results Summary

(Results are updated to 7 October 2025)

Below is the complete match schedule. Upcoming fixtures are listed with local start times (3 pm unless noted). A reserve day follows each semi-final and final.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Schedule & Results

Times in IST. Swipe/scroll → on mobile.

No. Date Time (IST) Match Venue Status / Result
1Tue, 30 Sep 2025D/NIND-W vs SL-WGuwahatiIND-W won by 59 runs (DLS)
2Wed, 01 Oct 2025D/NAUS-W vs NZ-WIndoreAUS-W won by 89 runs
3Thu, 02 Oct 2025D/NPAK-W vs BAN-WColombo (RPS)BAN-W won by 7 wkts (113 balls left)
4Fri, 03 Oct 2025D/NSA-W vs ENG-WGuwahatiENG-W won by 10 wkts (215 balls left)
5Sat, 04 Oct 2025D/NSL-W vs AUS-WColombo (RPS)Abandoned without a ball
6Sun, 05 Oct 2025D/NIND-W vs PAK-WColombo (RPS)IND-W won by 88 runs
7Mon, 06 Oct 2025D/NNZ-W vs SA-WIndoreSA-W won by 6 wkts (55 balls left)
8Tue, 07 Oct 2025D/NBAN-W vs ENG-WGuwahatiENG-W won by 4 wkts (23 balls left)
9Wed, 08 Oct 20253:00 PMAUS-W vs PAK-W TodayColombo (RPS)Preview
10Thu, 09 Oct 20253:00 PMIND-W vs SA-WVisakhapatnamMatch yet to begin
11Fri, 10 Oct 20253:00 PMBAN-W vs NZ-WGuwahatiMatch yet to begin
12Sat, 11 Oct 20253:00 PMSL-W vs ENG-WColombo (RPS)Match yet to begin
13Sun, 12 Oct 20253:00 PMIND-W vs AUS-WVisakhapatnamMatch yet to begin
14Mon, 13 Oct 20253:00 PMBAN-W vs SA-WVisakhapatnamMatch yet to begin
15Tue, 14 Oct 20253:00 PMSL-W vs NZ-WColombo (RPS)Match yet to begin
16Wed, 15 Oct 20253:00 PMENG-W vs PAK-WColombo (RPS)Match yet to begin
17Thu, 16 Oct 20253:00 PMAUS-W vs BAN-WVisakhapatnamMatch yet to begin
18Fri, 17 Oct 20253:00 PMSL-W vs SA-WColombo (RPS)Match yet to begin
19Sat, 18 Oct 20253:00 PMNZ-W vs PAK-WColombo (RPS)Match yet to begin
20Sun, 19 Oct 20253:00 PMIND-W vs ENG-WIndoreMatch yet to begin
21Mon, 20 Oct 20253:00 PMSL-W vs BAN-WDY PatilMatch yet to begin
22Tue, 21 Oct 20253:00 PMPAK-W vs SA-WColombo (RPS)Match yet to begin
23Wed, 22 Oct 20253:00 PMAUS-W vs ENG-WIndoreMatch yet to begin
24Thu, 23 Oct 20253:00 PMIND-W vs NZ-WDY PatilMatch yet to begin
25Fri, 24 Oct 20253:00 PMSL-W vs PAK-WColombo (RPS)Match yet to begin
26Sat, 25 Oct 20253:00 PMAUS-W vs SA-WIndoreMatch yet to begin
27Sun, 26 Oct 202511:00 AMENG-W vs NZ-WVisakhapatnamMatch yet to begin
28Sun, 26 Oct 20253:00 PMIND-W vs BAN-WDY PatilMatch yet to begin
29Wed, 29 Oct 2025D/N1st Semi-FinalTBAMatch yet to begin
30Thu, 30 Oct 20253:00 PM2nd Semi-FinalDY PatilMatch yet to begin
31Sun, 02 Nov 2025D/NFinalTBAMatch yet to begin

Women's World Cup 2025 Venues

VenueLocationCapacityNotes
DY Patil StadiumNavi Mumbai, India45,300Hosts up to five games, including a semi-final and possibly the final
Assam Cricket Association StadiumGuwahati, India46,000Hosted the opening match between India and Sri Lanka; could host a semi-final if Pakistan qualifies for the final
ACA-VDCA Cricket StadiumVisakhapatnam, India27,500Spin-friendly track hosting five matches, including India vs Australia
Holkar StadiumIndore, India30,000Hosts five games, including India vs England
R. Premadasa StadiumColombo, Sri Lanka35,000Will stage up to 13 matches, including a possible final and semi-finals

Women's World Cup 2025 Squads

Australia

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

England

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud; reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Harmanpreet Kaur

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe (replacement)

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah; reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase; reserve: Miane Smit

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya; reserve: Inoshi Fernando

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

  • India & South Asia: Star Sports Network, JioCinema/Hotstar app
  • Australia: Amazon Prime Video
  • Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports, Toffee app
  • UK & Ireland: Sky Sports
  • USA & Canada: Willow TV, Willow Xtra app
  • Pakistan: PTV, Ten Sports; Tamasha/Myco/Tapmad apps
  • Sri Lanka: TV1, ICC.tv
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport
  • MENA region: CricLife Max, StarzPlay
  • Rest of the world: ICC.tv

Women's World Cup Tickets

Tickets can be purchased through the official portal, with sales managed via BookMyShow in India and Sri Lanka. Fans can filter tickets by team or venue. Group-stage matches generally begin at 3 pm local time, except the England-New Zealand fixture starting at 11 am. The first semi-final’s venue depends on Pakistan’s qualification—if Pakistan reaches the final, the semi-final will be played in Colombo; otherwise it will be held at Guwahati. The final is scheduled for 2 November in Navi Mumbai, unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case it moves to Colombo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When and where is the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup 2025 is being held from 30 September to 2 November 2025 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka. The final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai, unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case it will be played in Colombo.

How many teams are playing in the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Eight teams are competing: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Each side plays seven group matches in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

Where is the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final?

The Women’s World Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 2 November at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, if Pakistan qualifies for the final, it will be moved to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup 2025 live?

In India, the Women’s World Cup 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema/Hotstar. Fans in the UK can watch on Sky Sports, while audiences in the USA and Canada have coverage on Willow TV. ICC.tv is streaming matches in regions without a local broadcaster.

How do I buy tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Tickets for the Women’s World Cup 2025 are available through the official ICC ticketing portal and BookMyShow for matches in India and Sri Lanka. Fans can filter tickets by venue or team to book their preferred games.

Who are the defending champions of the Women’s World Cup?

Australia are the defending champions, having won the 2022 Women’s World Cup. They enter the 2025 edition as strong contenders once again, with England as the previous runners-up.

Which venues are hosting the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Five venues are hosting the tournament: DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), Assam Cricket Association Stadium (Guwahati), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), Holkar Stadium (Indore), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

Who are the top players to watch in the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Key players include Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (India), Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), and Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh).

What is the format of the Women’s World Cup 2025?

The format is round-robin, where all eight teams play each other once. The top four teams on the points table move into the semi-finals, followed by the final. All group-stage matches are day-night fixtures starting at 3 pm local time, except England vs New Zealand which begins at 11 am.

Where can I find the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table?

The Women’s World Cup 2025 points table is updated after every match, showing wins, losses, net run rate, and points. You can find the updated standings in this hub page under the “Points Table” section.

How is rain affecting the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Some matches have already been impacted by rain, such as Australia vs Sri Lanka, which was abandoned. Reserve days are allocated for both semi-finals and the final to ensure results are completed.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

