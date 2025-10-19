Harmanpreet Kaur Loses Temper on Richa Ghosh After Missing Obvious DRS Call In Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

After two consecutive narrow losses to South Africa and Australia, India took on England in a decisive clash today (October 19) in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.

However, bowling first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made a very lacklustre start, failing to pick up any wicket for the first 15 overs.

On the 15th over though, the co-hosts of the ICC event had a brilliant chance to get a breakthrough but ended up giving a reprieve to Tammy Beaumont. On the first ball of the over, Kranti Goud bowled a fullish delivery around the middle stump line to the England all-rounder who tried to flicked it towards the fine leg region but the ball went off her pads. Apart from the bowler, no other player was interested in an appeal. While it was given as two byes, replays later confirmed that had India reviewed it, it was clearly out.

After missing the big opportunity, Harmanpreet Kaur lost her temper on wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, asking her to focus behind the stumps as it should have been her onus to push the skipper for a DRS.

India fight back into contest after slow start

While India failed to make any inroads in the first 15 overs, they got a breakthrough right after the drinks break in the very next over as Harmanpreet introduced Deepti Sharma, and she removed Tammy Beaumont.

Deepti struck again in her fourth over to remove both English openers as Amy Jones, who was starting to look dangerous, had to depart for 56.

At the time of writing this report, the England Women scoreboard read 110/2 in 23 overs with Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt currently batting in the middle.

India are currently fourth in the points table with two wins and two losses and will need to eke out a win today to keep their qualification chances safe.

