IND W vs ENG W Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for India Women vs England Women Today Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 20

Both teams are playing their fifth match of the tournament.

India Women (IND W) will face England Women (ENG W) in Match No.20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The action will unfold at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19. Let’s check the IND W vs ENG W Playing 11 for this clash.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. started the tournament with two back-to-back wins, but succumbed to as many losses. However, the India Women are still in contention for the Semi-Finals if they manage a couple of wins in their remaining three fixtures.

On the other hand, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s England Women are unbeaten in the WC so far. However, their last game was a washout. If they manage to win this match, they will jump above a spot to be seated second and solidify their chances for the Semi-Final. They also have a total of three matches to go in the league stage.

Details of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND W vs ENG W Playing 11

Let’s look at the playing combination for both teams.

IND W Playing 11

Though India suffered a loss against Australia in their last clash, they may go with the same combination.

IND W Likely Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.

IND W Batting Order:

Openers: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana

No.3: Harleen Deol

Middle-order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma

Lower-order: Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani

ENG W Playing 11

England Women have no reason to change their unbeaten combination, unless a case of injury. Sarah Glenn replaced Lauren Bell in the last fixture. According to the pitch conditions in Indore, the 2017 Champions may continue to prefer the spinner.

ENG W Likely Playing 11: Amy Jones (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Scriver-Brunt (C), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, and Linsey Smith.

ENG W Batting Order:

Openers: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont

No.3: Heather Knight

Middle-order: Nat Scriver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey

Lower-order: Charlie Dean, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, and Linsey Smith

