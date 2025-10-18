Foreign Stars Who Underperformed in IPL 2025: Who Will Be The First to Go?

The auction for the IPL 2026 is expected to be conducted in December this year.

The auction for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to be conducted in December 2025. That leaves the franchises with just over a month to prepare their rosters for IPL 2026. Out of all the important decisions to make, the underperformance of foreign players would be one of the most discussed.

There were many underperforming overseas stars in the IPL 2025. The teams would like to release the weaklings. Here are a few players who weren’t able to impress in the last season, and can be the first ones to be axed ahead of IPL 2026.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder is one of the most destructive batters in the shortest format, if he gets going. The latter being the punch phrase. The 36-year-old has not been able to produce consistent performances and is highly likely to be on the list of released players

The destructive right-handed batter played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous edition. In seven games, he was able to score only 48 runs and grab four wickets. After the IPL season, Maxwell led Washington Freedom in the Major Cricket League (MLC). Apart from an unbeaten knock of 106, he couldn’t inflict a lot of damage.

Devon Conway

The left-handed batter did not have the best of tournaments in the previous IPL season. After a successful stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023, he played for the Men in Yellow again in 2025. He was in supreme form, scoring 672 in 2023. His average of 42 had almost halved (26) this year.

In six IPL 2025 matches, Conway scored 156 runs, which isn’t great for any top-order batter. Moreover, in the MLC 2025, Conway played just four games for the Super Kings, managing 135 runs with a solitary fifty. With a young Ayush Mhatre making his name, Conway could be shown the door before the IPL 2026 auction.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

By the end of IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk was the batter every franchise was looking for. The aggressive Australian opener finished his debut IPL season with 330 runs in nine innings for the Delhi Capitals (DC). His strike-rate was a whopping 234.04, which is crazy for any batter in the shortest format.

His role was absolutely clear. But sometimes, the strength of a batter can turn into his weakness. That is exactly what happened in IPL 2025. In six innings, JFM was able to manage a modest 55 runs at an average of under 10. DC have good openers in KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, followed by Abishek Porel at three. Thus, the franchise may let the Australian opener go.

Sam Curran

The 27-year-old has shuffled between two teams in his IPL career so far. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been a part of Sam Curran’s resume. In 2025, Curran could manage only a solitary wicket in the five matches he played. To add to that, he could not deliver with the bat as well, scoring just 122 runs off the five innings.

The Super Kings are used to building a squad based around all-rounders, and Curran could have been a good fit. Except that his performances in the recent past have not shown a lot of promise.

Liam Livingstone

Being a part of a franchise which lifted the title would always be a dream come true for Liam Livingstone. However, facts suggest that the English all-rounder was not able to generate a lot of value for the champions. With the bat, he scored a mere 112 runs across 10 innings. To make matters worse, Livingstone was able to pick just two wickets in the 10 matches he played.

The franchise has players like Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd who can take the bowlers to the cleaners in the death overs. And this is exactly why the defending champions would think about letting Livingstone go in exchange for another all-rounder at a lesser investment cost.

