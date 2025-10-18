5 IPL Trades That Might Happen on IPL 2026 Retention Deadline Day.

We examine a possibility of five massive trades.

While IPL teams don’t rely much on trading players, recent years have seen a few notable trade deals among big franchises. As the IPL 2026 retention deadline nears, several sides will look to release big players to keep purse for other quality players in the auction. While the core is settled in almost all teams, they would still want to fill the loopholes and further strengthen their squads.

That’s where the trade window can help them by either giving or taking players from other teams. Most of them must have figured out what didn’t work for them last season, so there’s a potential chance of a big shuffle. A few reports have already been in the limelight since the season ended.

We examine five massive trades that might happen on the retention deadline day.

Sanju Samson – Kolkata Knight Riders

There have been ample reports that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in talks with Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might be more interested in Samson and will want to bring him in for multiple reasons. Firstly, KKR lacked a solid wicketkeeper-batter last season, with Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz being underwhelming throughout, and will want an Indian option in this department.

He's got power. He's got placement. And he's dealing in sixes in Delhi 💥



Sanju Samson on the move & @rajasthanroyals are 67/2 at the end of powerplay 💗



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/PkUUEHj9Zr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2024

Additionally, Samson can take over the captaincy duties from Ajinkya Rahane, who, despite all improvements, might not be suited for IPL leadership. Moreover, KKR have an opening slot vacant, assuming Rahane continues at No.3, and Samson will fit nicely. He provides three crucial values in one without taking an overseas slot, making him everything the franchise needs at the moment.

Venkatesh Iyer – Sunrisers Hyderabad

If KKR want to get Sanju Samson, they must free a large chunk of their purse, which is only possible if they let Venkatesh Iyer, who cost them INR 23.50 crore, go. Venkatesh didn’t justify his price tag and remained out of touch for most of the season, exacerbated by his improper usage. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) can initiate a trade deal with KKR because they have a No.3 slot vacant, where Ishan Kishan underperformed last time.

Venkatesh is naturally a top-order batter who thrives when he gets a few balls, and SRH precisely need such a batter in an otherwise explosive batting unit. KKR can look to trade him with Ishan Kishan and also get some cash, as he can perform the same job as Samson. Kishan is also an Indian wicketkeeper and top-order batter with ample experience, making it a win-win situation for both parties.

Will Jacks – Delhi Capitals

While the Mumbai Indians (MI) were mighty pleased after acquiring Will Jacks for INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, he was always a misfit, which was soon proved in the season. MI already have several top-order batters, with Naman Dhir forced to bat out of position, and should rather invest in a pace hitter in the lower order by leaving out Jacks. That’s where Delhi Capitals (DC) can come into the picture and ask for an all-cash trade deal, for the English all-rounder gives them everything they need at a reasonable price.

Stand. And. Deliver. 😍



Will Jacks smashes that one miles into the crowd!



Watch the LIVE Action 👉 https://t.co/dR8SYJccdk#IPLOnJioStar 👉 #MIvDC | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/V1pu03AP2Z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2025

Jacks can open the innings at DC, who will likely release Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk after their poor performances last season. He will thrive on flat Delhi decks and will be a long-term investment, given that he will only improve from here on. Moreover, Jacks’ inclusion provides another spin option and enhances the depth of an already formidable spin attack, giving the team more flexibility and variety.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but he was expensive at times, even if he got wickets. Hence, PBKS might look to part ways with him, especially since they have the likes of Praveen Dubey to work with. That’s where the Rajasthan Royals (RR) can step in and ask for a trade from PBKS.

RR had Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana – two of the weakest spinners in the competition – in this department and will definitely make big changes next season. They have worked with Chahal before, and with Kumar Sangakkara back at the helm, a return to the setup can’t be ruled out. The decks in Jaipur have suited him, and RR will get an attacking tweaker to operate in the middle and death overs.

Donovan Ferreira – Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals couldn’t utilise Donovan Ferreira properly and gave him only a solitary game last season. They already have Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs for lower-order hitting and will mostly keep him on the bench. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can initiate a trade and get Ferreira for just INR 75 Lakhs.

Given MS Dhoni’s and Ravindra Jadeja’s waning power-hitting expertise, CSK desperately require a pace-basher in the lower order, an area they struggled with last season. Ferreira is among the finest options available, and his recent improvements will help him thrive on flat IPL decks. He has already been associated with CSK’s sister franchises in Major League Cricket (MLC) and SA20 and will be a long-term investment.

