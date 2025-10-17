Injury Risks And Age: Senior Players Who Might Be Let Go Before IPL 2026 Retention Deadline to Avoid Gamble 

The retention deadline is likely to be mid November.

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches closer, the franchises will be going through serious debates to finalise their retention list for the next season. The IPL teams will look to retain most of their squad from the previous season but will have plenty to play for in the auction.

There are several factors team managements will consider, including current form, skill set, and brand value. Two more factors that will be crucial in this retention window are age and injury risks.

As the players age, they naturally start losing their ability to be as effective, unless you’re Imran Tahir. Injury-prone players are also hard to carry in a franchise league where the investment cycle is pretty short.

Here we take a look at some of the senior players who could be let go ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Mohammed Shami

The veteran India pacer is in the twilight of his career, and there are doubts over his fitness and ability to deliver. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had acquired him in the IPL 2025 for INR 10 crore. He played nine games in the tournament but looked completely off, picking up only six wickets at an economy of 11.23 rpo.

Shami has suffered multiple injuries in the last couple of years, including achilles heel, ankle and knee problems. He has been out of the Indian team due to fitness concerns. As things stand, SRH are likely to release Shami to free up the purse.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson could find himself on the Punjab Kings release list before the upcoming auction. The Kiwi speedster was bought by the franchise for INR 2 crore. While the amount isn’t too high, there are too many concerns around his fitness.

The 34-year-old pacer played only four games in the previous season before he was ruled out with a hamstring tear. Earlier in February, he missed the Champions Trophy due to a foot injury. Considering his recent injury record, Ferguson is expected to be released.

Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians had brought in Deepak Chahar in the mega auction for INR 9.25 crore. The Indian seamer played 14 matches in the tournament but was injured before the playoffs. He wasn’t at his best with the ball, snaring 11 wickets at a high economy of 9.27.

Chahar has had injury troubles in recent years, and is currently 34 years of age. The franchise is likely to look for alternatives in the upcoming auction and would like to free up some purse.

Anrich Nortje

The South African speedster has been constantly dealing with injuries in the last few years, and has barely been on the field. Earlier this year, he missed the SA20 season and Champions Trophy due to a back injury. In June, he suffered another setback after a stress reaction in his back.

The 32-year old played only two games in the IPL 2025 because of fitness and form. He managed only one wicket at an economy of 11.85 rpo. We can expect Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to let him go ahead of the retention deadline.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has been part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise across leagues, but he could be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The New Zealand batter is 34 years of age and has been through fitness issues in the last two years.

Conway had a poor campaign in the IPL 2025, where he managed 156 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 131. CSK have tried to change their ideology, investing more in the younger talent. With that in mind, Conway could be back in the auction pool.

Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, and Sandeep Sharma

Three senior Sharma seamers might be in the player pool come the IPL 2026 auction. Mohit Sharma was part of the Delhi Capitals side in the previous season but had an awful campaign. The 37-year old picked only two wickets from eight games at an economy of 10.28.

Another veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is way past his best years. He featured in seven games for Gujarat Titans in the last edition, claiming four wickets at 11.18 rpo. Sandeep Sharma has been a regular feature in the IPL but age is catching up with him.

The 32-year-old was retained by Rajasthan Royals for INR 4 crore but failed to make an impact. He bagged nine wickets in 10 outings while conceding at 9.89 rpo.

