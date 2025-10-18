RCB Duo Falter in NZ vs ENG 1st T20I, A Concern For Reigning Champions Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

RCB stars fell cheaply in first T20I between New Zealand and England.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell endured a forgettable outing in the first T20I of the three-match series between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Saturday (October 18). It puts them in a difficult spot just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Underwhelming Returns by RCB Duo

England started on a shaky note after the Harry Brook-led side was sent into bat by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. Salt, known for his explosive starts, never looked in touch. His three runs came from the edge of the bat after big swings, before Mark Champman took a stunner at deep third. Salt’s departure left the visitors reeling at 11/1 in the second over.

Promoted to No.3, Bethell also had a miserable outing. He looked to counter-attack but didn’t get a bad ball to free his arm, courtesy of tight line and lengths from Kiwi pacers. The southpaw was batting on two off seven deliveries, with pressure visibly seeming to be on him to increase the strike rate.

The 21-year-old took charge against Jacob Duffy, striking a crisp boundary and a six to find some momentum. However, his innings was cut short by pace spearhead Matt Henry in the next over, completing a simple return catch after Bethell top-edged the short-pitched delivery. Bethell’s 13-ball 14 knock put the visitors under pressure as the scoreboard read 29/2 after four overs.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star put up a solid 49 off 35 on a pitch where most batters failed to keep going. England put up 153/6 in the first innings, with each of the six bowlers scalping a wicket. The match, however, was cut short before the second innings due to unfavourable weather.

Pressure Mounts on Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The spotlight on Salt and Bethell carries extra weight, especially with the timing of this series. There have been reports that claimed that RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in talks for a trade deal, involving Salt for Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Before winning with RCB in 2025, Salt played an instrumental role in KKR’s IPL 2024 triumph, scoring 435 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 182. If he continues to falter, RCB will rethink their strategy ahead of the auction scheduled in December.

Meanwhile, Bethell impressed in limited opportunities last season, scoring a brisk fifty while serving as Salt’s backup.

However, with the IPL 2026 auction approaching quickly, teams are set to finalise their retention list by November 15, and performances in international cricket could directly impact franchise decisions.

Additionally, with the T20 World Cup 2026 just four months away, the pressure will continue to mount on Salt and Bethell, who will be eager to find form quickly to secure their place in England’s setup.

