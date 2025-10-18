RCB Auction News & Updates – IPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Release, Retention Lists And Latest Trade Info Hub

The latest RCB auction news and updates before the IPL 2026 auction including the RCB retention and release list and purse details.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their 17-year wait by lifting the IPL 2025 trophy, and now step into the IPL 2026 Auction with momentum, belief, and a settled core. Head coach Andy Flower is expected to retain most of the title-winning group while making selective tweaks — especially in the bowling and all-round options.
This hub tracks every major update around RCB’s retention list, released players, trade rumours, and possible auction targets ahead of IPL 2026.
Fresh off a championship, RCB will retain their title-winning batting core along with key overseas match-winners and reliable pacers. The focus per latest RCB auction news will be to keep continuity and maintain the dressing-room balance that delivered success.
Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Krunal Pandya, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Salam
Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh
Despite having a powerful batting core, the latest buzz in RCB auction news is that RCB will focus on:
|Player
|Why RCB May Target
|Matt Henry
|M. Chinnaswamy-worthy new ball control & economy
|Michael Bracewell
|Familiar off-spin all-round option with batting depth
|Cameron Green
|High-value seam all-rounder (requires heavy purse reset)
|Mohammad Nabi
|Experience + tactical spin in middle overs
|Venkatesh Iyer (Trade Shock)
|Left-hand middle order & sixth bowling option
Rajat Patidar is expected to continue as captain after leading RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025. The management values his calm leadership and batting consistency.
No. Virat Kohli remains the most crucial part of RCB’s core and will be retained without any doubt. He is central to their plans for back-to-back titles.
Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Tim Seifert are likely to be released due to inconsistent performances or lack of regular game time.
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, and Romario Shepherd are almost certain retentions.
RCB will look to strengthen their bowling attack with a new-ball pacer and add a spin all-rounder who can contribute with the bat in the lower middle order.
Yes, both are potential high-impact targets. Cameron Green could return if purse allows, while Venkatesh Iyer is a possible shock trade for middle-order balance.
Michael Bracewell and Cameron Green, both former RCB members, are on the radar due to their all-round utility and tactical fit at the Chinnaswamy.
With a retained core and minimal changes, RCB’s focus is consistency. If they upgrade their bowling with smart buys, back-to-back titles are a realistic goal.
