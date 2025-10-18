RCB Auction News & Updates – IPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Release, Retention Lists And Latest Trade Info Hub

The latest RCB auction news and updates before the IPL 2026 auction including the RCB retention and release list and purse details.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their 17-year wait by lifting the IPL 2025 trophy, and now step into the IPL 2026 Auction with momentum, belief, and a settled core. Head coach Andy Flower is expected to retain most of the title-winning group while making selective tweaks — especially in the bowling and all-round options.

This hub tracks every major update around RCB’s retention list, released players, trade rumours, and possible auction targets ahead of IPL 2026.

All Latest RCB Auction News

This hub will continually update with every rumour, retention confirmation and RCB IPL 2026 auction developments — including purse value, trades and breaking RCB release list stories.

RCB Retention List for IPL 2026 Auction (Likely Core to Stay)

Fresh off a championship, RCB will retain their title-winning batting core along with key overseas match-winners and reliable pacers. The focus per latest RCB auction news will be to keep continuity and maintain the dressing-room balance that delivered success.

Key Players Expected to Be Retained

Virat Kohli – Unquestioned identity of the franchise

– Unquestioned identity of the franchise Rajat Patidar – Title-winning captain & middle-order pillar

– Title-winning captain & middle-order pillar Phil Salt – Powerplay enforcer at the top

– Powerplay enforcer at the top Devdutt Padikkal – Long-term Indian top-order investment

– Long-term Indian top-order investment Tim David – Lower-order match-finisher

– Lower-order match-finisher Jitesh Sharma – WK-finisher with six-hitting ability

– WK-finisher with six-hitting ability Josh Hazlewood – Lead attack spearhead (all phases)

– Lead attack spearhead (all phases) Krunal Pandya – Spin-all-round stability

– Spin-all-round stability Romario Shepherd – Pace-hitting and death overs backup

– Pace-hitting and death overs backup Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Swing powerplay option & experience

Final Likely RCB Retained Players (Full Core List)

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara

RCB Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction (Likely Departures)

Despite winning the title, a few players underperformed or remained unused. RCB will look to free up purse value and re-balance their squad in specific areas.

Potential Big Names to Be Released

Liam Livingstone – Inconsistent returns despite big price tag

– Inconsistent returns despite big price tag Lungi Ngidi – Backup pacer without impact in key games

– Backup pacer without impact in key games Mohit Rathee – Unused & doesn’t fit tactical plans

Likely Full RCB Released Players List

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh

Likely RCB Squad Composition Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Category: Retained

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Krunal Pandya, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Salam

Category: Released

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh

What Will RCB Target at the IPL 2026 Auction?

Despite having a powerful batting core, the latest buzz in RCB auction news is that RCB will focus on:

Two pace-bowling options (new ball + death specialist)

Off-spin all-rounder for middle overs

Indian bowling depth (injury backups)

Potential RCB Targets for IPL 2026 Auction

Player Why RCB May Target Matt Henry M. Chinnaswamy-worthy new ball control & economy Michael Bracewell Familiar off-spin all-round option with batting depth Cameron Green High-value seam all-rounder (requires heavy purse reset) Mohammad Nabi Experience + tactical spin in middle overs Venkatesh Iyer (Trade Shock) Left-hand middle order & sixth bowling option

RCB IPL 2026 Auction – Frequently Asked Questions

Who will captain RCB in IPL 2026?

Rajat Patidar is expected to continue as captain after leading RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025. The management values his calm leadership and batting consistency.

Is Virat Kohli retiring or getting released before IPL 2026?

No. Virat Kohli remains the most crucial part of RCB’s core and will be retained without any doubt. He is central to their plans for back-to-back titles.

Which players will RCB release for IPL 2026 auction?

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Tim Seifert are likely to be released due to inconsistent performances or lack of regular game time.

Which players will be retained by RCB in IPL 2026 auction?

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, and Romario Shepherd are almost certain retentions.

What will be RCB’s main strategy at the IPL 2026 auction?

RCB will look to strengthen their bowling attack with a new-ball pacer and add a spin all-rounder who can contribute with the bat in the lower middle order.

Will RCB pick Cameron Green or Venkatesh Iyer in IPL 2026 auction?

Yes, both are potential high-impact targets. Cameron Green could return if purse allows, while Venkatesh Iyer is a possible shock trade for middle-order balance.

Is RCB targeting any former players for a comeback?

Michael Bracewell and Cameron Green, both former RCB members, are on the radar due to their all-round utility and tactical fit at the Chinnaswamy.

Can RCB win back-to-back IPL titles?

With a retained core and minimal changes, RCB’s focus is consistency. If they upgrade their bowling with smart buys, back-to-back titles are a realistic goal.

