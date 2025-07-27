News
rcb ipl 2024 cameron green aus vs wi chase record ipl 2026 auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

5 Fifties In 9 Run-Chases — Former RCB Star Set For Biggest Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 27, 2025
2 min read

The youngster has been in stunning form since returning to action this year

rcb ipl 2024 cameron green aus vs wi chase record ipl 2026 auction

Cameron Green’s absence from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 might have been the best thing to happen to the young Australian all-rounder as his recent form in the format might shoot up his auction price for the 2026 edition.

Green, who recently returned to international cricket with the World Test Championship final against South Africa, has been in stunning form in the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

Cameron Green and his incredible record in T20I chases ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Green has scored 173 runs from four games at a superb strike rate of 160 while averaging a superb 86 as two of his three fifties were unbeaten knocks.

In Saturday’s fourth T20I at Basseterre, Green slammed three boundaries and three sixes in his 55 not out off 35 balls to take Australia to a three-wicket victory with four balls to spare.

ALSO READ:

In fact, Green has been sensational in run-chases in T20Is as he averages 52 from nine innings while batting second. This also includes five fifties compared to his one fifty while batting first in seven innings. Green also has a strike rate of 160 while chasing in T20Is which further increases his value for the upcoming season of IPL.

Overall in T20s, Green still averages above 35 while batting second as he has amassed 700 runs from 32 innings which includes a hundred. His strike rate is also at 152, much superior to his strike rate of 145 while batting first.

Return to Test cricket and poor form at No.3

Green, who suffered a lower-back injury last year, hasn’t been bowling and playing as a specialist batter since his return to competitive cricket in May.

His promotion to No.3 in Australia’s Test batting order has been rocky as Green managed to score 188 runs from eight innings at an average of 23.

Green has featured for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2023 and 2024 respectively, scoring a total of 707 runs at an average of 41 at a strike rate of 153.

He didn’t put his name up for the IPL 2025 auction last November as he underwent surgery for his back injury and was in recovery. The all-rounder also missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a result.

