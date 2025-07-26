RCB Star Firms Up IPL 2026 Retention With Blistering 37-Ball Maiden T20 Century

This is also the fastest T20I century for Australia.

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Tim David has notched up an astonishing 102 not out off just 37 balls at a blazing strike rate of 275.67. His whirlwind knock included a total of 11 maximums and six boundaries in the third T20I clash against the West Indies. This fiery innings makes a strong case for his retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

WI vs AUS 3rd T20I

The visitors had already taken a 0-2 lead in the series while coming into this match. However, after being invited to bat first, the West Indies openers Brandon King and skipper Shai Hope provided a brilliant start. The former scored 62 runs off 36 deliveries while the WI captain brought up his maiden T20I century (102) off 57 balls. But the middle order could not carry forward with the momentum as they finished with 214/4 after 20 overs.

While chasing the total, Australia once again sent all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to open the innings alongside captain Mitchell Marsh. But after consecutive failures in the spot, he finally regained his form to score a 20-run cameo off seven balls before being run out due to a mix-up in the middle.

However, crucial contributions from Josh Inglis (15 off 6) and Mitchell Owen (36 off 16) and the blistering maiden T20 ton of David, which was the fastest century for Australia in the format, guided the visitors to an unassailable lead of 0-3 in the five-match T20I series. They won the fixture by six wickets with nearly four overs remaining.

Fastest T20I Hundreds For Australia

PLAYER BALLS FACED OPPOSITION YEAR Tim David 37 West Indies 2025 Josh Inglis 43 Scotland 2024 Aaron Finch 47 England 2013 Josh Inglis 47 India 2023 Glenn Maxwell 47 India 2023

IPL 2026 Retention Chances for Tim David in RCB

The all-rounder enjoyed a blazing form in the latest IPL edition and was one of the key players in the RCB setup in their maiden title-winning season. He scored 187 runs in 12 matches at a fierce strike rate of 185.15. An unbeaten 26-ball 50 in a rain-hit clash to rescue the team after being reduced to 33/5 under seven overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was his most notable knock of this season.

Moreover, a stunning T20I outing in the Caribbean followed by a blazing stint in the IPL 2025, almost secures his place in the defending champions RCB’s squad ahead of the next edition of this cash-rich league.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.