Teams will be smarter next season, so RCB should bolster their squad further with a few more quality options.
indian-premier-league-ipl

What Could Be the Purse Amount for RCB at IPL 2026 Auction?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 21, 2025
5 min read

RCB had a settled core and don’t need to change too many things.

Teams will be smarter next season, so RCB should bolster their squad further with a few more quality options.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had a formidable squad in IPL 2025, with most bases covered. Hence, they won’t need to change too many things before the IPL 2026 auction. Still, they might need to improve a few areas that caused concerns at times.

Last year, they had solid players, and several loopholes didn’t surface. However, teams will be smarter next season, so the defending champions should bolster their squad further with a few more quality options. Fortunately, there will be quality players available in the auction.

Current RCB Squad With Player Prices

Before the IPL 2025 auction, RCB retained only three players – Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal. Then, they went into the auction with most spots to fill. Their player-picking process was impressive, for they hardly overpaid for any of them.

PlayerPrice
Virat Kohli21.00
Josh Hazlewood12.50
Phil Salt11.50
Rajat Patidar11.00
Jitesh Sharma11.00
Bhuvneshwar Kumar10.75
Liam Livingstone8.75
Rasikh Salam6.00
Krunal Pandya5.75
Yash Dayal5.00
Tim David3.00
Suyash Sharma2.60
Jacob Bethell2.60
Devdutt Padikkal2.00
Nuwan Thushara1.60
Romario Shepherd1.50
Lungi Ngidi1.00
Swapnil Singh0.50
Abhinandan Singh0.30
Swastik Chikara0.30
Mohit Rathee0.30
Manoj Bhandage0.30

Who Are The Low Impact and High Price Players in RCB Squad?

  • Liam Livingstone – RCB bought Liam Livingstone for INR 8.75 crores, but his performances were mediocre throughout the season. He averaged a mere 16 and struck at 133.33 and took two wickets at 38 runs apiece in IPL 2025. Given his recent IPL record, he might be overpriced and should be released.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in heavy demand in the previous auction, and the franchise had to pay a whopping INR 10.75 crores. He took 17 wickets at an average of 28.41 in 14 innings, including a best of 3/33. However, he still showed signs of regression and wasn’t at his best, and with a lack of ample competitive matches, the veteran speedster might be expensive at this stage.
  • Rasikh Salam: RCB bought Rasikh Salam with high hopes at INR 6 crores, but didn’t give him enough chances. While he has massive potential, Salam might be a bit expensive if treated as a backup. Hence, RCB should release him to save a big sum.

Likely RCB Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

RCB had a settled core and don’t need to change too many things. Hence, their released list will be rather short. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely RCB Retention List:

  • Rajat Patidar
  • Virat Kohli
  • Phil Salt
  • Devdutt Padikkal
  • Tim David
  • Jitesh Sharma
  • Swastik Chikara
  • Jacob Bethell
  • Krunal Pandya
  • Manoj Bhandage
  • Romario Shepherd
  • Josh Hazlewood
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Suyash Sharma
  • Yash Dayal
  • Mayank Agarwal

ALSO READ:

Key Players Who Could Be Released By RCB To Free Up Purse

Liam Livingstone

As mentioned, Liam Livingstone didn’t have a great IPL 2025. His previous two IPL seasons have been mediocre, so his value will automatically reduce. Hence, RCB should release him and free a good amount.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is another overpriced player who is costing a big sum. At this age, Bhuvneshwar is unlikely to get better, especially since he doesn’t play enough top-flight cricket. He often concedes plenty, so RCB should look to release him.

Rasikh Salam

Rasikh Salam has been highly rated, but RCB should still let him go. If we look at their squad, Rasikh might not get enough chances and still costs INR 6 crores. If he is released, RCB can look for better options and get a few domestic talents as backups at a lower price.

Likely RCB Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s a look at how the Royal Challengers will shape up after the likely retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mayank Agarwal

Category: Released

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Likely Purse Amount For RCB At IPL 2026 Auction

If RCB release the mentioned players, they can free a considerable purse. A few of them earned big sums. Hence, RCB will have a big purse leading to the IPL 2026 auction.

Final Purse Amount: 31.95 crores

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For RCB at IPL 2026 Auction

Cameron Green for Liam Livingstone – If RCB release Liam Livingstone, they will need a solid middle-order all-rounder, and Cameron Green can be one of the options. While RCB have Romario Shepherd, they would want another pace-bowling all-rounder who makes more contributions. Green’s recent rise as a middle-order batter makes him a solid contender for the role.

Deepak Chahar for Bhuvneshwar Kumar – If RCB are looking for a new-ball specialist, they should go for Deepak Chahar, who won’t be as expensive. He bowled well in the powerplay in IPL 2025 and can do the role of Bhuvneshwar, whose death-over bowling is not reliable anymore. Chahar also provides greater batting value and will add more depth to the batting department.

Simarjeet Singh for Rasikh Salam – Rasikh Salam didn’t get many opportunities, but cost a big sum. Instead, they can prefer Simarjeet Singh, who can bowl well in the powerplay and middle overs as a backup. His price won’t be as high, and he can be a nice backup if RCB don’t find a way to give him consistent chances.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by RCB?

They can retain players like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Suyash Sharma.

Which players could be released by RCB?

RCB might release players like Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Salam, and Lungi Ngidi.

What could be the purse amount for RCB at IPL 2026 Auction?

RCB’s purse at the IPL 2026 auction could be around 32 crores.

IPL 2026 Auction
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka ODI Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

The series will comprise of two ODIs and will be played at Harare.
6:31 pm
Amogh Bodas

After Back-to-back Snubs, Former SRH Star Pushes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Auction Bid

The batter has scored 146 runs in three matches of the UP T20 League so far.
2:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
IPL teams asia cup 2025

Which IPL Team Has Most Players in India Squad For Asia Cup 2025?

The Men in Blue will kickstart their campaign against the UAE on September 10.
1:47 pm
Ashish Satyam
Zak Crawley England Test

England Test Batter Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Prospects with Match-Winning Fifty in The Hundred 2025

It was a clean batting effort by the right-hand batter as he ended up being unbeaten for Northern Superchargers.
2:11 pm
Ashish Satyam
Uncertainty Around KKR Captaincy Increases As Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down as Mumbai Skipper Ahead Of Domestic Season

Uncertainty Around KKR Captaincy Increases As Ajinkya Rahane Takes Big Call Ahead Of Domestic Season

Under his leadership, Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season.
1:50 pm
Ashish Satyam
Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings Star Lights Up DPL 2025 With 76 off 30 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

In the DPL 2025 so far, he has scored 267 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 171.15, with one century and one half century.
10:02 am
Sagar Paul
