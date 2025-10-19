Sophie Devine Calls Out ICC For Poor Scheduling After New Zealand Qualification for Women’s World Cup 2025 Semis Hangs in Balance

Four out of nine matches at Colombo have ended without a result in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, including the recent fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand. The match was first cut short to 36 overs. But after 25 overs in the first innings, bad weather forced play to stop at the R Premadasa Stadium. Captain Sophie Devine was left disheartened as the White Ferns could’ve come closer to qualification for the Semis with two points. However, she has called out the ICC for poor scheduling of the mega tournament.

Speaking after the abandoned match, Devine said, “Hopefully, in future editions, they might consider starting games earlier in the day. We’ve obviously seen here that the rain usually comes in the afternoon, so there’s a real opportunity to play these matches at 10 or 11 AM and actually get a game in. All the teams want to play cricket. You’ve waited so long to be here, you want to test yourself against the best, and to be scuppered by rain is a real shame for me.”

It also marked NZ’s second consecutive abandoned match, the previous one coming against Sri Lanka at the same ground.

After Pakistan and New Zealand shared one point each, it pushed South Africa to join Australia for a confirmed spot in the Semis. Both England and India are still in the hunt and set to go head-to-head tomorrow (October 19) in Indore.

However, between India and New Zealand, the hosts stand a better chance with three games remaining.

More to follow…