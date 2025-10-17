India Batter Smashes Fastest Women’s T20 Ton, Raises Stocks Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Kiran Navgire smashed the fastest hundred in women’s T20 cricket, boosting her prospects ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

India batter Kiran Navgire scripted history by smashing the fastest century in women’s T20 cricket. He achieved the incredible milestone during the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Elite Group clash between Maharashtra and Punjab at the VCA Stadium, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

Kiran Navgire Slams Fastest Century in Women’s T20 Cricket

Representing Maharashtra, Navgire raced her way to 106 off 35 balls, striking at a jaw-dropping 302.86. Her stupendous innings was laced with 14 fours and seven towering sixes, that’s 98 runs in boundaries. Her blistering knock powered Maharashtra to a dominating nine-wicket victory, achieving the 111-run target in only 8.4 overs. In the unbeaten 103-run partnership with Mukta Magre for the second wicket, Navgire alone scored 97 runs off 31 balls, with the former contributing with six runs off 10 balls.

Navgire raced to the landmark off just 34 balls, surpassing New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine’s 36-ball record for Wellington Blaze against Otago Sparks in 2021 to achieve the top spot on the list of fastest tons in women’s T20 cricket. The list is followed by Deandra Dottin (38 balls for West Indies against South Africa in 2010), Grace Harris (42 balls for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Stars in 2018), and Davina Perrin (42 balls for Northern Superchargers against London Spirit in 2025) – (where data is available).

Fastest Hundreds in Women’s T20 Cricket Rank Player Balls to 100 Team / Competition Opponent / Year 1 Kiran Navgire 34 balls Maharashtra (Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, IND) vs Punjab, 2025 2 Sophie Devine 36 balls Wellington Blaze (Super Smash, NZ) vs Otago Sparks, 2021 3 Deandra Dottin 38 balls West Indies (WT20I) vs South Africa, 2010 4 Grace Harris 42 balls Brisbane Heat (WBBL) vs Melbourne Stars, 2018 5 Davina Perrin 42 balls Birmingham Phoenix (The Hundred) vs London Spirit, 2025

Kiran Navgire Pushes Her Case for WPL 2026 Retention

The 31-year-old, who has represented India in six T20I matches, has significantly raised her stock ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, showcasing her ability to dismantle any bowling attacks and win games single-handedly. She has been part of the UP Warriorz since the inception of the Women’s Premier League in 2022, but has yet to make a lasting impact in the tournament.

In 24 innings, the right-hand batter has scored 419 runs, averaging a poor 17.45, with a healthy strike rate of 140.13, including three fifties, one in each season so far.

With teams yet to announce their retention list, Navgire’s record-breaking ton could bolster her case. If the UP Warriorz somehow failed to retain her, the franchise could still use the Right to Match (RTM) card in the WPL 2026 auction to acquire her services for the upcoming season.

The WPL 2026 mega auction will reportedly take place between November 25 to 29, while the six teams have to announce their list of retained players by November 5.

