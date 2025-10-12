Most Centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt Tops List After Hundred vs Sri Lanka

Nat Sciver-Brunt achieved this feat in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has etched her name into the record books by achieving the most centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup. She reached the milestone during her sensational hundred against Sri Lanka during the ongoing tourney in Colombo on October 11.

She brought up the record-breaking ton in style, launching a stunning six over extra cover off Sugandika Kumari. In a heartfelt celebration, she removed her helmet and cradled her bat, a touching tribute to her recently born son. This innings also marked her 10th ODI century, adding another chapter to her glittering career.

Most Centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s consistency in crucial tournaments has set a new benchmark. Her innings not only strengthened England’s position but also cemented her legacy as the batter with the most centuries in Women’s World Cup, a feat very few may replicate in the near future. She now holds the record for most centuries in the Women’s ODI World Cup.

Within England’s all-time records, Sciver-Brunt is second only to Tammy Beaumont, who leads with 12 ODI hundreds. Her first ODI World Cup hundred came against Pakistan women in Leicester in 2017, followed by another against New Zealand in the same edition. She continued to carry the momentum in the 2022 edition, scoring two hundreds against arch-rivals Australia.

Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards, one of England’s most iconic captains, also features prominently on the list of most centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup. Across her illustrious 19-year international career, Edwards amassed 5,992 runs in 180 innings, making her England’s highest run-scorer in Women’s ODIs.

Her first Women’s World Cup century arrived in her debut tournament in 1997, where she smashed an unbeaten 173 against Ireland in Pune, which remains the highest individual score by an England batter in the 50-over format. She followed up with a 139 against the Netherlands in the 2000 edition before adding two more centuries in 2013. Remarkably, Edwards remained unbeaten in three of her four World Cup tons, underlining her temperament and match-winning consistency on the biggest stage.

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates has been a cornerstone of New Zealand women’s cricket and remains one of the top contenders in the race for the most centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup. A prolific run-scorer, Bates is on her way to becoming the first White Ferns player to reach 6,000 WODI runs.

Bates has scored four centuries in the Women’s ODI World Cup, registering at least one in each of the last four editions. Her maiden World Cup hundred came in 2009, a breathtaking 168 against Pakistan in Sydney, which remains her highest ODI score. She followed it up against Australia in the 2013 edition, before striking centuries against Sri Lanka in 2017 and Pakistan in 2022.

Janette Brittin

Janette Brittin, one of England’s earliest greats, stands tall among the elite with four centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup, making her a key figure. A pillar of England’s batting during the 1980s and 90s, Brittin scored 1,299 runs in 35 World Cup innings at an impressive average of 43.30 — the third-highest run tally in Women’s World Cup history.

Her first World Cup hundred came in 1982 against the International XI in Hamilton, where she struck a commanding 138. She added two more tons in the 1993 edition — 104 against Denmark and 100 against India — before registering her fourth century against Pakistan in the 1997 World Cup in Vijayawada.

Alyssa Healy

The Australia captain, now in the fifth spot, was not in the top 10 list before her latest daddy hundred against India in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. This marked her third century in the ICC’s 50-over format tourney. With her 142-run knock in Vizag, Alyssa Healy recorded the highest individual score by a player against India in Women’s ODI World Cup history. Overall, this was her sixth ODI ton.

In the 2022 edition, Healy fired back-to-back centuries against the West Indies in the Semi-Final, followed by England in the Final. She led Australia to their seventh ODI World Cup victory. The wicketkeeper-batter also bagged the Player of the Series award for scoring 509 runs across the tournament.

Top 10 List of Most Centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup

# Player Innings Runs Average 100s 1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) 19 954 59.62 5 2 Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W) 28 1231 53.52 4 3 Suzie Bates (NZ-W) 29 1208 50.33 4 4 Janette Brittin (ENG-W) 35 1299 43.30 4 5 Alyssa Healy (AUS-W) 17 788 52.53 3 6 Sarah Taylor (ENG-W) 18 856 61.14 3 7 Meg Lanning (AUS-W) 22 948 52.66 3 8 Karen Rolton (AUS-W) 22 974 54.11 3 9 Sophie Devine (NZ-W) 25 929 38.70 3 10 Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) 27 969 44.05 3

