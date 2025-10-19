Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues Not In India Playing XI for IND W vs ENG W Women’s World Cup 2025

India decided to drop star batter Jemimah Rodrigues for their crucial Women’s World Cup 2025 fixture against England today (October 19). The revelation was made by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the coin toss, who confirmed pacer Renuka Thakur will replace Jemimah.

While Harmanpreet did not elucidate the decision, it can be fairly understood as a tactical change. India wanted to bring in an extra bowler and Renuka’s impressive stats against England played a role in it.

ALSO READ:

IND W vs ENG W Playing XIs

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

England Women Playing XI: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.