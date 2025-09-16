News
Strongest Pakistan Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know
womens-world-cup-2025

Strongest Pakistan Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 16, 2025
3 min read

They have won five out of 11 ODIs since 2024.

Strongest Pakistan Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Pakistan Women will make their sixth appearance at the marquee ICC event in the Women’s World Cup 2025. The tournament will kick off on September 30, hosted in India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of their campaign opener, let’s take a look at the team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI. 

Pakistan Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Fatima Sana

Coach: Mohammad Wasim

Previous Edition: 8th position 

Pakistan will be aiming to reach the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time ever. They have made five appearances before, with the best result being a fifth-place finish in 2009. In the previous edition, they finished last with just one win in seven games. 

Pakistan have played 11 ODIs since the start of 2024, winning five and losing as many. They are hosting South Africa Women for three ODIs ahead of the multi-national event. Earlier this year, they topped the World Cup Qualifier with five wins in five games. 

Fatima Sana will lead the team in the upcoming tournament, while Muneeba Ali will be the deputy. Given the political tensions, Pakistan will play all their league matches in Sri Lanka. 

Pakistan Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

  • October 02 – Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo
  • October 05 – India Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo
  • October 08 – Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo 
  • October 15 – England Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo 
  • October 18 – New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo 
  • October 21 – South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo
  • October 24 – Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo 

Full Pakistan Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025 

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Syeda Aroob Shah. 

Strongest Pakistan Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025 

  • Muneeba Ali
  • Shawaal Zulfiqar 
  • Sidra Amin 
  • Aliya Riaz 
  • Omaima Sohail
  • Sidra Nawaz (wk) 
  • Fatima Sana (c) 
  • Diana Baig 
  • Nashra Sandhu 
  • Rameen Shamim
  • Sadia Iqbal

ALSO READ: 

Strengths 

  • The spin department will be the biggest strength for Pakistan in this tournament. 
  • They have a good variety in the spin attack, with Sadia Iqbal, Rameen Shamim, and Nashra Sandhu doing well in recent times. 

Weaknesses 

  • Pakistan’s batting is a major weakness for them in ODIs, with their batters unable to bat long or score quickly. 
  • None of their batters have averaged 40 or have a strike rate of over 80 in ODIs since the start of 2024.
  • The pace bowling attack can also be a huge worry for them. 
  • The Pakistan team does not have a good record against the full-member sides, which means they would have to play really well to win even one game. 

Women’s World Cup 2025 Verdict for Pakistan Women 

Pakistan Women are one of the weakest sides in the tournament, with multiple issues plaguing them. Despite playing in familiar conditions, they will find it hard to compete against other top sides in the fifty-over format. A group stage exit seems to be the likely outcome.

Fatima Sana
Nashra Sandhu
Pakistan Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

