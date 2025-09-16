Strongest Pakistan Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They have won five out of 11 ODIs since 2024.
Pakistan Women will make their sixth appearance at the marquee ICC event in the Women’s World Cup 2025. The tournament will kick off on September 30, hosted in India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of their campaign opener, let’s take a look at the team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI.
Captain: Fatima Sana
Coach: Mohammad Wasim
Previous Edition: 8th position
Pakistan will be aiming to reach the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time ever. They have made five appearances before, with the best result being a fifth-place finish in 2009. In the previous edition, they finished last with just one win in seven games.
Pakistan have played 11 ODIs since the start of 2024, winning five and losing as many. They are hosting South Africa Women for three ODIs ahead of the multi-national event. Earlier this year, they topped the World Cup Qualifier with five wins in five games.
Fatima Sana will lead the team in the upcoming tournament, while Muneeba Ali will be the deputy. Given the political tensions, Pakistan will play all their league matches in Sri Lanka.
Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Syeda Aroob Shah.
Pakistan Women are one of the weakest sides in the tournament, with multiple issues plaguing them. Despite playing in familiar conditions, they will find it hard to compete against other top sides in the fifty-over format. A group stage exit seems to be the likely outcome.
