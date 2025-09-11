Strongest South Africa Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They had reached the semifinals in the previous edition.
South Africa Women came agonisingly close to lifting an ICC trophy in the previous two T20 events. They will be desperate to go one step further in the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025. Ahead of this fifty-over tournament, here is a look at their team profile, fixtures, and the strongest playing XI.
South Africa Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025
Captain: Laura Wolvaardt
Coach: Mandla Mashimbyi
Previous Edition: Semifinals
They haven’t won any major ICC title. They reached the semifinals in the previous edition of the World Cup, but England proved to be too strong for them.
The Proteas women haven’t played fifty-over cricket since June, when they defeated West Indies by 2-1. Before that, they had lost three out of four games in the Tri-series, involving Sri Lanka and India.
Laura Wolvaardt will lead the side, which has some world-class players in the line-up, such as Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus. They are scheduled to play a three-match series in Pakistan ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. They will also play a couple of warm-up games in Bengaluru.
South Africa Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025
- October 03 – England Women vs South Africa Women, Guwahati
- October 06 – New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, Indore
- October 09 – India Women vs South Africa Women, Visakhapatnam
- October 13 – South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam
- October 17 – South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo
- October 21 – South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo
- October 25 – Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Indore
South Africa Full Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.
Strongest South Africa Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025
- Laura Wolvaardt (c)
- Tazmin Brits
- Anneke Bosch
- Sune Luus
- Marizanne Kapp
- Nadine de Klerk
- Chloe Tryon
- Annerie Dercksen
- Sinalo Jafta (wk)
- Ayabonga Khaka
- Nonkululeko Mlaba
Strengths
- South Africa boast of a formidable opening pair in Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. The skipper averages 46 in ODIs in the past 12 months, while Brits averages 43.
- The lower middle order packs plenty of power in Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, and Chloe Tryon.
- South Africa have multiple spin bowling options in Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, and Sune Luus.
- Having multiple all-rounders such as Kapp, Tryon, de Klerk, Luus, and Dercksen provides good balance.
Weaknesses
- The number three position is a concern, as none of the players they tried could do well at that spot. Anneke Bosch is likely to bat there in this tournament, but she has been out of action since March.
- Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp haven’t been in good batting form, averaging 31 and 26 in the last year, respectively.
- Barring Kapp, the pace attack is a huge concern with other pacers being expensive in recent times.
Verdict for South Africa Women
South Africa have a deep batting line-up, and it should help them out-bat most of the teams. Against the top sides, they will have to play out of their skin to come out on top. Getting into the semifinals should not be an issue.
