Strongest South Africa Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They had reached the semifinals in the previous edition.

South Africa Women came agonisingly close to lifting an ICC trophy in the previous two T20 events. They will be desperate to go one step further in the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025. Ahead of this fifty-over tournament, here is a look at their team profile, fixtures, and the strongest playing XI.

South Africa Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Coach: Mandla Mashimbyi

Previous Edition: Semifinals

They haven’t won any major ICC title. They reached the semifinals in the previous edition of the World Cup, but England proved to be too strong for them.

The Proteas women haven’t played fifty-over cricket since June, when they defeated West Indies by 2-1. Before that, they had lost three out of four games in the Tri-series, involving Sri Lanka and India.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the side, which has some world-class players in the line-up, such as Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus. They are scheduled to play a three-match series in Pakistan ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. They will also play a couple of warm-up games in Bengaluru.

South Africa Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

October 03 – England Women vs South Africa Women, Guwahati

October 06 – New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, Indore

October 09 – India Women vs South Africa Women, Visakhapatnam

October 13 – South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam

October 17 – South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo

October 21 – South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo

October 25 – Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Indore

South Africa Full Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is delighted to name the Proteas Women squad that will represent our proud nation at the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, taking place from 30 September – 02 November in India.



The Proteas Women will get their tournament underway with a tie… pic.twitter.com/KBeyoECxhT — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) September 4, 2025

Strongest South Africa Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025

Laura Wolvaardt (c)

Tazmin Brits

Anneke Bosch

Sune Luus

Marizanne Kapp

Nadine de Klerk

Chloe Tryon

Annerie Dercksen

Sinalo Jafta (wk)

Ayabonga Khaka

Nonkululeko Mlaba

ALSO READ:

Strengths

South Africa boast of a formidable opening pair in Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. The skipper averages 46 in ODIs in the past 12 months, while Brits averages 43.

The lower middle order packs plenty of power in Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, and Chloe Tryon.

South Africa have multiple spin bowling options in Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, and Sune Luus.

Having multiple all-rounders such as Kapp, Tryon, de Klerk, Luus, and Dercksen provides good balance.

Weaknesses

The number three position is a concern, as none of the players they tried could do well at that spot. Anneke Bosch is likely to bat there in this tournament, but she has been out of action since March.

Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp haven’t been in good batting form, averaging 31 and 26 in the last year, respectively.

Barring Kapp, the pace attack is a huge concern with other pacers being expensive in recent times.

Verdict for South Africa Women

South Africa have a deep batting line-up, and it should help them out-bat most of the teams. Against the top sides, they will have to play out of their skin to come out on top. Getting into the semifinals should not be an issue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.