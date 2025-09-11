News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Strongest South Africa Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know
womens-world-cup-2025

Strongest South Africa Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 11, 2025
4 min read

They had reached the semifinals in the previous edition.

Strongest South Africa Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

South Africa Women came agonisingly close to lifting an ICC trophy in the previous two T20 events. They will be desperate to go one step further in the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025. Ahead of this fifty-over tournament, here is a look at their team profile, fixtures, and the strongest playing XI. 

South Africa Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Coach: Mandla Mashimbyi

Previous Edition: Semifinals 

They haven’t won any major ICC title. They reached the semifinals in the previous edition of the World Cup, but England proved to be too strong for them. 

The Proteas women haven’t played fifty-over cricket since June, when they defeated West Indies by 2-1. Before that, they had lost three out of four games in the Tri-series, involving Sri Lanka and India. 

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the side, which has some world-class players in the line-up, such as Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus. They are scheduled to play a three-match series in Pakistan ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. They will also play a couple of warm-up games in Bengaluru. 

South Africa Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

  • October 03 – England Women vs South Africa Women, Guwahati 
  • October 06 – New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, Indore
  • October 09 – India Women vs South Africa Women, Visakhapatnam 
  • October 13 – South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Visakhapatnam
  • October 17 – South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo 
  • October 21 – South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo 
  • October 25 – Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Indore 

South Africa Full Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025 

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.

Strongest South Africa Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025 

  • Laura Wolvaardt (c)
  • Tazmin Brits 
  • Anneke Bosch 
  • Sune Luus 
  • Marizanne Kapp 
  • Nadine de Klerk
  • Chloe Tryon 
  • Annerie Dercksen 
  • Sinalo Jafta (wk)
  • Ayabonga Khaka
  • Nonkululeko Mlaba

ALSO READ: 

Strengths 

  • South Africa boast of a formidable opening pair in Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. The skipper averages 46 in ODIs in the past 12 months, while Brits averages 43. 
  • The lower middle order packs plenty of power in Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, and Chloe Tryon. 
  • South Africa have multiple spin bowling options in Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, and Sune Luus. 
  • Having multiple all-rounders such as Kapp, Tryon, de Klerk, Luus, and Dercksen provides good balance. 

Weaknesses 

  • The number three position is a concern, as none of the players they tried could do well at that spot. Anneke Bosch is likely to bat there in this tournament, but she has been out of action since March. 
  • Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp haven’t been in good batting form, averaging 31 and 26 in the last year, respectively. 
  • Barring Kapp, the pace attack is a huge concern with other pacers being expensive in recent times. 

Verdict for South Africa Women 

South Africa have a deep batting line-up, and it should help them out-bat most of the teams. Against the top sides, they will have to play out of their skin to come out on top. Getting into the semifinals should not be an issue. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Laura Wolvaardt
South Africa Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

Related posts

Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Squads – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details

Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Squads – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details

The final of the competition will be played on November 2.
4:30 pm
Sagar Paul
Strongest England Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Strongest England Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

They have won four titles in fifty-over world cups.
4:54 pm
Sandip Pawar
Women's World Cup 2025 India ticket prices ICC pre-sale

Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Set At Record Low Prices, ICC Opens Four-day Window For Pre-sale

The tournament will kick-off on September 30 in Guwahati.
5:11 pm
Disha Asrani
Mithali Raj prediction Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India vs Australia Final

Former India Legend Predicts India vs Australia Final in Women’s World Cup 2025

India had lost to Australia in the 2005 final.
August 25, 2025
Disha Asrani
Women's ODI World Cup 2025 DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai instead of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru

DY Patil Stadium Replaces M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as Host for Five Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Matches Including Potential Final

The tournament dates remain unchanged.
August 22, 2025
Aditya Ighe
ashleigh gardner gujarat giants wpl 2025 2025 womens odi world cup

Ahead Of The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup In India, Australia All-rounder Looks Back To Experience Of Captaining Gujarat Giants In WPL

The left-armer is currently leading Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2025
August 20, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.