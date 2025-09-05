Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Set At Record Low Prices, ICC Opens Four-day Window For Pre-sale

Only a few days ago, the Women’s World Cup 2025 prize money saw a massive 297% boost compared to the last edition in 2022. It looked like women’s cricket was finally receiving the attention and value it deserved. However, an embarrassingly low price of INR 100 (approximately USD 1.14) has been announced to boost engagement in the women’s cricket fraternity, making the global event the most accessible and affordable in ICC’s history.

The board, on Thursday, released tickets at an unprecedentedly low price in an exclusive four-day pre-sale window. The tickets will be available via Google Pay on the official website of the Cricket World Cup till September 8.

The 13th edition of the women’s CWC will begin on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka.

More to follow…