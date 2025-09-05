News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Women's World Cup 2025 India ticket prices ICC pre-sale
womens-world-cup-2025

Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Set At Record Low Prices, ICC Opens Four-day Window For Pre-sale

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 5, 2025
1 min read
Women's World Cup 2025 India ticket prices ICC pre-sale

Only a few days ago, the Women’s World Cup 2025 prize money saw a massive 297% boost compared to the last edition in 2022. It looked like women’s cricket was finally receiving the attention and value it deserved. However, an embarrassingly low price of INR 100 (approximately USD 1.14) has been announced to boost engagement in the women’s cricket fraternity, making the global event the most accessible and affordable in ICC’s history.

The board, on Thursday, released tickets at an unprecedentedly low price in an exclusive four-day pre-sale window. The tickets will be available via Google Pay on the official website of the Cricket World Cup till September 8.

The 13th edition of the women’s CWC will begin on September 30 in India and Sri Lanka.

More to follow…

India Women
Sri Lanka Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Squads – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details

Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Squads – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details

The final of the competition will be played on November 2.
8:17 am
Sagar Paul
Mithali Raj prediction Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India vs Australia Final

Former India Legend Predicts India vs Australia Final in Women’s World Cup 2025

India had lost to Australia in the 2005 final.
August 25, 2025
Disha Asrani
Women's ODI World Cup 2025 DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai instead of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru

DY Patil Stadium Replaces M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as Host for Five Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Matches Including Potential Final

The tournament dates remain unchanged.
August 22, 2025
Aditya Ighe
ashleigh gardner gujarat giants wpl 2025 2025 womens odi world cup

Ahead Of The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup In India, Australia All-rounder Looks Back To Experience Of Captaining Gujarat Giants In WPL

The left-armer is currently leading Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2025
August 20, 2025
Samarnath Soory
harmanpreet kaur jemimah rodrigues smriti mandhana india 2025 women's world cup squad

Shafali Verma Ignored As BCCI Announces India Squad For 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Despite making her T20I comeback, the young opener hasn't earned her place in the ODI team
August 19, 2025
Samarnath Soory
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Fixtures Released, India To Face Two Big Opponents 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Fixtures Released, India To Face Two Big Opponents 

Australia are the defending champions of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.
July 15, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.